New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Fights With Dez Bryant on Social Media
The Super Bowl may be set with the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't mean other athletes in the NFL aren't still brawling.
During the NFC Championship game where the Eagles clinched their Super Bowl ticket in a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders, former Oregon Ducks defensive end now New York Giants' edge rusher and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux went head-to-head with former Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Dez Bryant on social media.
It all started when Saquon Barkley, former running back for the Giants, punched in a 60-yard touchdown during the Eagles' first offensive play of the NFC Championship, a sign of the future Eagles' victory. Bryant took to "X" to express his thoughts on Barkley being a key part of the Eagles instead of his former tenure with the Giants.
“The Giants have got to be sick; I don’t care what anyone says," Bryant said with a laughing emoji.
Thibodeaux hit back, claiming that the he and Bryant have the same number of Super Bowl wins in their careers, none. The former Oreon Duck reiterated in a following post that he's determined to stand up for his team against any "old heads" that disrespect the Giants.
The hits kept on coming, with Bryant firing back at Thibodeaux that, in his opinion, the only talented player on the Giants is wide receiver Malik Nabers. Bryant then continued to say Thibodeaux better not get cut or traded from the Giants as that would prove his point.
During the 2024 regular season with the Giants, Thibodeaux recorded 28 total tackles and 14 solos, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. After being drafted fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux has recorded 127 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his three-season career. The Giants have not made a post-season appearance since 2022, where they lost the divisional playoffs to the Eagles 38-7.
After Bryant's response, Thibodeaux fired off a series of posts directed at the former Cowboys star. There's currently 12 posts still up on Thibodeaux's X profile addressing Bryant, from poking fun at Bryant's controversial drop in the 2015 NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers, to Bryant answering the call if Giants' general manager Joe Schoen reached out for a work out, to Bryant retiring.
After commentary from fans, Bryant finally responded to the former Duck, stating he stopped playing football and doesn't care to step on the turf in cleats again.
"I support athletes and root for you guys, but when organizations do stupid things, I'll keep calling out the things that don't support you. My tweet clearly went over your head," Bryant said in a part of his response to Thibodeaux.
Even former Duck defensive lineman Jordon Scott got in on the sparring, replying to his former teammate asking what all the drama was about. The two former Ducks continued chatting about the back-and-forth in the comments.
“Everybody think they can say something about a team I represent….not on my watch,” Thibodeaux wrote with a laughing emoji.
After a few hours without any replies, the two athletes got back into their social media spat in the late hours of Sunday night, with Bryant calling Thibodeaux a "wasted draft pick" at one point. Bryant was the last to reply, calling for more positivity online.
