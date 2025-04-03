New York Jets' Breece Hall Trade To L.A. Chargers Or Baltimore Ravens? NFL Rumors
NFL rumors are swirling about the potential trade of New York Jets running back Breece Hall after comments from new Jets coach Aaron Glenn shed light on his plan to utilize young running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more in 2025.
Is Hall as odd man out? If Hall is on the trading block, the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh would be an excellent landing spot for Hall. The Baltimore Ravens would also be an intriguing fit, to back up running back Derrick Henry.
The Chargers are lacking playmakers for Herbert's offense in 2025. The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game in his five-year NFL career. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh.
The Chargers signed running back Najee Harris and and wide receiver Mike Williams this offseason but have missed out on multiple NFL free agents. At the running back position, it appears J.K. Dobbins will not be with the team next season and the Chargers need another option besides Harris. Los Angeles must address its glaring need for more offensive weapons, sparking a trade idea for Hall.
Is duel-threat Hall the answer? For Herbert, he could be a dream target.
Hall was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the 36th overall pick. As a rookie, Hall dazzled with 463 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards in seven games, before his season was cut short by an ACL injury. In 2023,
In 2023, Hall totaled an impressive 1,585 yards - with 223 carries for 994 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield.
Again in 2024, Hall displayed his versatility with New York. He finished with 209 rushing attempts for 876 yards, scoring five rushing touchdowns. Hall added 57 receptions for 483 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per catch, with a long reception of 57 yards and three receiving touchdowns... A possible deep-threat option for Herbert.
A trade for Hall could be among many transactions of the coming week as NFL trades heat up.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.
Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns. The Eugene-native has wow'd with his arm and legs but it would be great if he could delegate more.
The product from Sheldon High School in Eugene just returned to his old stomping grounds to support his brother Patrick Herbert at Oregon Ducks Pro Day.
His presence is impactful, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the success of quarterbacks in the NFL as top recruits, like 5-star Jared Curtis, look to commit to Oregon.
"If you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you’ve got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in Pro Days, get drafted high, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL," said Lanning.
“More than anything, it’s watching how those guys work,” Lanning said. “Whether it’s Dillon, Bo, or obviously the success that Justin’s having—the detail, the professionalism, and the confidence they bring all make an impact.”
... And hopefully, Herbert gets more weapons like Hall to continue his NFL success and finally get over the playoffs hump.