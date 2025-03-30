Denver Broncos Or Los Angeles Chargers To Sign Receiver Keenan Allen? NFL Rumors
Will the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers sign top available NFL free agent receiver Keenan Allen? Allen's potential return to the Chargers to be reunited with quarterback Justin Herbert could be blocked by Denver, who also needs to add receivers for quarterback Bo Nix.
This is a fun sweepstakes to watch for Oregon Ducks fans. Could be considered a win-win scenario as with former Oregon quarterback in Herbert or Nix gets to play with a elite playmakers in Allen.
NFL rumors heated up when Allen hinted at a Los Angeles return being his preferred destination in free agency. Allen reshared a post from receiver Mike Williams, who the Chargers just signed to a one-year deal worth $6 million, that asked Allen to reunite with him in Los Angeles.
Williams and Allen are longtime Chargers teammates, playing for the team for seven seasons, four of which were with Herbert.
The Broncos would also be an intriguing fit, who have been active in the receiver market. The longer that a Charger-Allen deal does not get done, the more time other teams have a chance to add him. Denver desperately needs another reliable target for Nix alongside No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, and Allen would give the Broncos' receiver room a veteran presence.
Denver missed out on top NFL free agent receivers in Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots), Cooper Kupp (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Rams) and DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers). Perhaps the Broncos are looking to take Allen from their AFC West division rival in the Chargers.
If Allen signs with the Chargers or Broncos, he would join a playoff contender. The Eugene-native Herbert has yet to win an NFL postseason game. In year two under Harbaugh, Ducks fans hope Herbert gets receiver help to reach his full potential in the pros.
In his rookie season, Nix led Denver to their first NFL playoffs appearance in eight seasons.
Allen played for the Chicago Bears last season, catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears offense was notoriously bad in 2024 but Allen was still able to finish with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts.
The 33-year-old Allen is tough and still very productive. He is one year removed from his second-best NFL season and is a six-time Pro Bowler.
For the Chargers, Allen could step into a No. 1 wide receiver role alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. McConkey totaled nine receptions for 197 yards in the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, setting a rookie postseason record.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024 in which he impressed with this legs. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
It is clear that both the Chargers and Broncos need to add another talented pass-catcher for Herbert and Nix, respectively, in order to contend in the tough AFC West that is jam-packed with talent, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Both Herbert and Nix traveled to Eugene for Oregon Ducks Pro Day. Herbert's brother Patrick Herbert and Nix's brother Tez Johnson, competed in front of NFL scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.