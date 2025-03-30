Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Or Los Angeles Chargers To Sign Receiver Keenan Allen? NFL Rumors

Will the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers sign top available NFL free agent receiver Keenan Allen? Allen's potential return to the Chargers to play with quarterback Justin Herbert could be blocked by Denver, who also needs to add receivers for quarterback Bo Nix.

Bri Amaranthus

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers sign top available NFL free agent receiver Keenan Allen? Allen's potential return to the Chargers to be reunited with quarterback Justin Herbert could be blocked by Denver, who also needs to add receivers for quarterback Bo Nix.

This is a fun sweepstakes to watch for Oregon Ducks fans. Could be considered a win-win scenario as with former Oregon quarterback in Herbert or Nix gets to play with a elite playmakers in Allen.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert durin
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL rumors heated up when Allen hinted at a Los Angeles return being his preferred destination in free agency. Allen reshared a post from receiver Mike Williams, who the Chargers just signed to a one-year deal worth $6 million, that asked Allen to reunite with him in Los Angeles.

Williams and Allen are longtime Chargers teammates, playing for the team for seven seasons, four of which were with Herbert.

The Broncos would also be an intriguing fit, who have been active in the receiver market. The longer that a Charger-Allen deal does not get done, the more time other teams have a chance to add him. Denver desperately needs another reliable target for Nix alongside No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, and Allen would give the Broncos' receiver room a veteran presence.

Denver missed out on top NFL free agent receivers in Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots), Cooper Kupp (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Rams) and DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers). Perhaps the Broncos are looking to take Allen from their AFC West division rival in the Chargers.

If Allen signs with the Chargers or Broncos, he would join a playoff contender. The Eugene-native Herbert has yet to win an NFL postseason game. In year two under Harbaugh, Ducks fans hope Herbert gets receiver help to reach his full potential in the pros.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback To Elite Tier?

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Adds Visits Before Oregon or Georgia Commitment

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Awaiting Decision From 5-Star Recruit Brayden Buries

In his rookie season, Nix led Denver to their first NFL playoffs appearance in eight seasons.

Allen played for the Chicago Bears last season, catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears offense was notoriously bad in 2024 but Allen was still able to finish with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts.

The 33-year-old Allen is tough and still very productive. He is one year removed from his second-best NFL season and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball during the second half in a
Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball during the second half in a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images / Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images

For the Chargers, Allen could step into a No. 1 wide receiver role alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. McConkey totaled nine receptions for 197 yards in the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, setting a rookie postseason record.

Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024 in which he impressed with this legs. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.

It is clear that both the Chargers and Broncos need to add another talented pass-catcher for Herbert and Nix, respectively, in order to contend in the tough AFC West that is jam-packed with talent, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert, left, and his brother Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert, left, and his brother Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Herbert and Nix traveled to Eugene for Oregon Ducks Pro Day. Herbert's brother Patrick Herbert and Nix's brother Tez Johnson, competed in front of NFL scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football