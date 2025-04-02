Dan Lanning Addresses NFL Quarterback Success As Top Recruit's Decision Looms
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks football program is beginning to establish itself as Quarterback University. The Ducks' history of success in the quarterback room is paying off both on the recruiting trail. developing the next generation of Oregon quarterbacks and in the NFL.
"If you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you’ve got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in Pro Days, get drafted high, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
The proof is in the results. Former Duck Justin Herbert is leading a high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense, while Bo Nix had a historic rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and is still in the league. Dillon Gabriel’s NFL journey will begin this season as he is expected to be drafted this month.
Herbert, Nix, Mariota and Gabriel have solidified Oregon’s reputation as a quarterback factory. The message is clear: come to Oregon, and you’ll have a legitimate path to success at the next level.
Possibly that message from Lanning was good timing. On May 5, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis will make his decision on where he will commit to between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon. Curtis is the top quarterback in the country in the recruiting class of 2026 and the Ducks don't have a quarterback commitment yet in the 2026 cycle.
Following the success of recent NFL talents, the Ducks are working on developing their next potential pro prospect. Although Oregon’s quarterback room is less experienced than any in Oregon coach Lanning’s tenure, it is loaded with potential.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore headlines the quarterback group after transferring from UCLA. He spent last season developing under offensive coordinator Will Stein while learning from one of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks, Gabriel.
This season, Moore is anticipated to lead Oregon’s offense and has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy favorite. However, neither Lanning nor Stein have officially named a starting quarterback.
MORE: What Cooper Manning's Comments on NIL Say About Oregon Ducks, Spring Game
MORE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Jordan James: Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots Interest
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Evaluates Incoming Transfers Isaiah World, Jamari Johnson
Another contender for the starting job is junior Austin Novosad. A four-star recruit in 2023, Novosad chose Oregon over Baylor, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. He has developed under both Gabriel and Nix, even training with Nix in Denver over spring break.
The Ducks also have young quarterback talent in redshirt freshmen Luke Moga and Ryder Hayes, redshirt sophomore Brock Thomas, and true freshman Akili Smith Jr.
What sets Oregon apart is its strong mentorship culture. Former Ducks quarterbacks like Nix, Herbert, and Gabriel continue to guide the next generation. Their presence at Oregon’s Pro Day to support Gabriel highlights the program’s tight-knit network.
“More than anything, it’s watching how those guys work,” Lanning said. “Whether it’s Dillon, Bo, or obviously the success that Justin’s having—the detail, the professionalism, and the confidence they bring all make an impact.”
Lanning also emphasized the importance of learning from past quarterbacks. “Seeing the way Bo Nix took notes every single day in meetings benefited our younger quarterbacks. Watching Dillon’s poise in games helped them grow as well.”
With spring practices underway, Lanning and his staff continue evaluating Moore, Novosad, and the rest of Oregon’s quarterbacks. While the 2025 starter remains undecided, one thing is certain: Oregon’s tradition of developing elite quarterbacks isn’t slowing down.