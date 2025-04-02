Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Addresses NFL Quarterback Success As Top Recruit's Decision Looms

The Oregon Ducks have become a powerhouse in developing top NFL quarterbacks, highlighted by Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the success of quarterbacks in the NFL as top recruits, like 5-star Jared Curtis, look to commit to Oregon.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Dan Lanning celebrate after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Dan Lanning celebrate after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks football program is beginning to establish itself as Quarterback University. The Ducks' history of success in the quarterback room is paying off both on the recruiting trail. developing the next generation of Oregon quarterbacks and in the NFL.

"If you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you’ve got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in Pro Days, get drafted high, and have the opportunity to play in the NFL," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oh
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The proof is in the results. Former Duck Justin Herbert is leading a high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense, while Bo Nix had a historic rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and is still in the league. Dillon Gabriel’s NFL journey will begin this season as he is expected to be drafted this month. 

Herbert, Nix, Mariota and Gabriel have solidified Oregon’s reputation as a quarterback factory. The message is clear: come to Oregon, and you’ll have a legitimate path to success at the next level. 

Possibly that message from Lanning was good timing. On May 5, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis will make his decision on where he will commit to between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon. Curtis is the top quarterback in the country in the recruiting class of 2026 and the Ducks don't have a quarterback commitment yet in the 2026 cycle.

Following the success of recent NFL talents, the Ducks are working on developing their next potential pro prospect. Although Oregon’s quarterback room is less experienced than any in Oregon coach Lanning’s tenure, it is loaded with potential. 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, A
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore headlines the quarterback group after transferring from UCLA. He spent last season developing under offensive coordinator Will Stein while learning from one of college football’s most experienced quarterbacks, Gabriel. 

This season, Moore is anticipated to lead Oregon’s offense and has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy favorite. However, neither Lanning nor Stein have officially named a starting quarterback. 

Another contender for the starting job is junior Austin Novosad. A four-star recruit in 2023, Novosad chose Oregon over Baylor, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. He has developed under both Gabriel and Nix, even training with Nix in Denver over spring break. 

an 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks also have young quarterback talent in redshirt freshmen Luke Moga and Ryder Hayes, redshirt sophomore Brock Thomas, and true freshman Akili Smith Jr. 

What sets Oregon apart is its strong mentorship culture. Former Ducks quarterbacks like Nix, Herbert, and Gabriel continue to guide the next generation. Their presence at Oregon’s Pro Day to support Gabriel highlights the program’s tight-knit network. 

“More than anything, it’s watching how those guys work,” Lanning said. “Whether it’s Dillon, Bo, or obviously the success that Justin’s having—the detail, the professionalism, and the confidence they bring all make an impact.” 

an 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarte
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lanning also emphasized the importance of learning from past quarterbacks. “Seeing the way Bo Nix took notes every single day in meetings benefited our younger quarterbacks. Watching Dillon’s poise in games helped them grow as well.” 

With spring practices underway, Lanning and his staff continue evaluating Moore, Novosad, and the rest of Oregon’s quarterbacks. While the 2025 starter remains undecided, one thing is certain: Oregon’s tradition of developing elite quarterbacks isn’t slowing down. 

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

