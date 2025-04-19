Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Tyler Shough Going Viral For Bad Throw At NFL Combine
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough has been one of the fastest risers during the 2025 NFL Draft process but it hasn't all been pretty for the experienced passer.
Nearly two months removed from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a new angle of one of Shough's throws at the combine is going viral for the wrong reasons.
In a video captured by draft analyst EJ Snyder and shared by NFL YouTuber Brett Kollmann, Shough is seen losing control of his base a bit and firing an errant pass that fell well in front of his receiver during passing drills.
Despite some of the hype he has been receiving as of late, Snyder wrote on X that Shough can often have some issues with his mechanics, leading to some potentially poor throws.
"For folks saying: "It's just a Combine rep ..." yes & no," Sydner wrote on X. "If that's all it was, I'd pass it off as a one-time deal. But if you're thorough, and go back to the film, it shows up. Once or twice a game, his mechanics just ... leave him. It's a feature, or a bug ... but it's in there."
Take a look at the video:
It certainly wasn't the best throw of Shough's career but he still managed to turn in a solid Combine performance that included a 4.63 finish in the 40-yard dash.
"I wanted to go out there and have fun and compete, man," Shough said on The Rich Eisen Show. "I think that's what we came there to do. And I knew, obviously I ran faster than what I was anticipating to run, but I knew I was going to go out there and have fun and compete regardless. That was my whole mindset. This is the only time you get to do this. It was just a blessing to be there honestly for me and my story. Everybody's kind of coming in there super tight, you know, 'I'm like, Man, it's like dead silent in here. Let's get everybody going."
Shough spent last season with the Louisville Cardinals after three years with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was with Oregon during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
As a Duck, Shough completed 118 of 182 passes for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. During the pandemic season in 2020, he led Oregon to the Pac-12 Championship, taking down the USC Trojans in a 31-24 win. He ended that season completing 106 of 167 passes for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Shough has already had pre-draft meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and more. Time will tell where he ends up, as the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay.