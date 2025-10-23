Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin In Autzen Stadium
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, moving to a 6-1 record. It was the bounce-back game Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks needed, and the team will next face the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25.
How to Watch
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on FS1, and the radio call can be listened to on the Oregon Sports Network.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 32.5-point favorites against Wisconsin on FanDuel Sportsbook. The point total for the matchup is 44.5.
Weather Concern In Eugene?
The weather in the matchup could be a concern as well in Eugene. Not only is it set to be a rainy game, but per the National Weather Service, there are thunderstorms possible after 11am on Saturday.
The high temperature is near 56 with a southwest wind 9-16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent and rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
The wind and rain may make it a challenge for both teams' quarterbacks to pass the ball. It could come down to a game in the trenches, where Oregon's defense and run game have a chance to take off.
Oregon’s Offense To Maintain Dominance
The Oregon Ducks offense had a big-time showing against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week 8. Oregon racked up 750 total yards against Rutgers, which is the fourth-most in program history. The team also set a program record with earning 12.50 yards per play.
It was a big bounce-back win for the Ducks' offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore. Moore is having a big season, totaling 1,686 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He had six consecutive completions of 20-plus yards in the first half against the Scarlet Knights, three of which went for touchdowns.
Moore has a completion percentage of 72.3 and has thrown just seven interceptions. He has gone back-to-back games throwing an interception, and that will be something to watch for against the Badgers.
Running back Noah Whittington is coming off a top performance with three touchdowns, one of which was a reception. He leads the team with 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The offense totals 19 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the No. 2 most in the Big Ten.
True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore continues to impress each game, leading the team with 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is coming off an impressive performance with two receiving touchdowns vs. Rutgers. He totals 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein put together an explosive, high-scoring offense against the Scarlet Knights, and it will be important to keep it up against the Wisconsin Badgers.
MORE: Where Oregon Ducks Fans Can Buy 'Grateful Ducks' Gear
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings Chaos After Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Running Back Injury Before Wisconsin Game
Oregon’s Defense Continues To Dominate
The Oregon Ducks' defense continues to start every game on a high note, allowing just three touchdowns outside of the fourth quarter. Oregon has allowed just 42 total points in the first three quarters of games this season. With the defense’s performance this season, Oregon has a chance to have another dominating performance in week 9.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher is a leader on the defense and is a consistently strong player. He ranks No. 6 in the Big Ten with 58 total tackles. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks last season and is dominating again this year. He leads the Ducks with four sacks and will be a playmaker for the team against Wisconsin.
The Ducks’ defense totals 13 sacks, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles this season. The team is physical and will help Oregon achieve back-to-back wins as the team pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance.
Wisconsin’s 5-Game Losing Streak
The Wisconsin Badgers are on a five-game losing streak with a 2-5 record. The Badgers are coming off a loss against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, set to face another tough opponent.
The quarterback position will be something to watch against the Oregon Ducks. Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons has been getting the start for the past couple of weeks, totaling 383 passing yards and one touchdown. He has also thrown four interceptions and has a 54.9 completion percentage.
Quarterback Danny O’Neil still leads the team in passing yards (635) and has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions. Wisconsin has struggled with gaining momentum in passing the ball, giving the Ducks’ defense another opportunity for a big game.
Wisconsin’s leading receiver is wide receiver Vinny Anthony Jr., with 279 receiving yards and one touchdown. Tight end Lance Mason is another big target on the Badgers' offense with 267 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Badgers' leading rusher is running back Dilin Jones with 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Christian Alliegro will be the top player for the Ducks’ offense to watch for. He leads the team with 44 tackles and two sacks.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will defeat the Wisconsin Badgers 47-13.
After Oregon faces the Wisconsin Badgers, the Ducks will have their second bye week. When the team returns from the bye, they will face the Iowa Hawkeyes.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.