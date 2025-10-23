Oregon Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. Shares Eye-Popping Photo With Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is in his true freshman season with the program. Though Smith has not played this season, he joined the team with high potential. He posted a photo of himself and Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore, which is trending across social media.
In the photo of Smith and Moore at Autzen Stadium, one of the biggest things that stands out is the size difference between the two. Moore is 6-3, 206 lbs, but next to Smith, the Ducks’ starting quarterback looks much smaller. Smith is 6-5, 231 lbs, and as just a true freshman, he can continue to grow in size.
Smith joined the Ducks from the recruiting class of 2025 as a four-star prospect. According to 247Sports, Smith was ranked as the No. 15 quarterback, the No. 17 player from California, and the No. 201 recruit in the nation.
There was already anticipation to see what Smith could do with the Ducks as a four-star recruit, but with his glaring size, there is more excitement surrounding the quarterback.
The Oregon Ducks As QBU
While Smith has not taken the field for the Oregon Ducks in a game this season, the program is continuing to prove its elite capability at developing quarterbacks. This season's starting quarterback, Moore, is the most recent example and the program's developmental success.
Moore transferred to the program ahead of the 2024 season after a tough year with the UCLA Bruins. While he did not play last season, sitting behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel, he spent the year learning and developing, and is one of the top players in college football this year.
The Ducks have had quarterbacks selected in back-to-back NFL Drafts. Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, while in 2024, the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix in the first round.
Nix went on to have a successful rookie season, leading the Broncos to a playoff birth. Heading into week 8 of the NFL season, the Broncos hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC West with a 5-2 record.
Even before coach Dan Lanning took over Oregon, the Ducks have been producing talented quarterbacks, currently with four in the NFL. In addition to Nix and Gabriel, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Washington Commanders’ Marcus Mariota both entered the NFL coming out of Oregon. All four former Oregon Ducks are set to start in week 8 of the NFL season.
Herbert was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, winning offensive rookie of the year with his performance. He and the Chargers hold a 4-3 record in a competitive AFC West as the former Ducks quarterback is seeking a playoff push.
Mariota won the Heisman Trophy with the Ducks and went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With injuries to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Mariota has had a chance to play in three games so far, totaling 426 yards, two touchdown passes, and has rushed for one touchdown.
The Ducks have a chance to continue producing elite quarterbacks with the season Moore is having. Moore has passed for 1,686 yards and 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. While there is a possibility that Moore returns to Oregon in 2026, he could also move on to the NFL as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class.
While it may take time for Smith to see the field with the Oregon Ducks, the program has a history of developing elite quarterbacks, and he could become the next successful product.