Bryce Boettcher Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch After Oregon Ducks Spring Game

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher did it all this past Saturday in Eugene, from playing in the annual spring game at Autzen Stadium to throwing out the first pitch for the Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers baseball matchup at PK Park.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances around the field to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the rival Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances around the field to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the rival Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It truly was a busy Saturday for senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher. After the spring football game at Autzen Stadium, the No. 403 pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros rushed over to PK Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Oregon Ducks took on rival Oregon State Beavers.

No. 16 Oregon would go on to sweep No. 3 Oregon State with a weekend attendance of 12,424 during the series. As a center fielder for the baseball program from 2021-24, Boettcher batted .242 with 14 home runs, 48 runs batted in, and had 27 stolen bases. He would be awarded a collegiate Gold Glove for his defensive efforts, something he is known for on the football field as well.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher has become more of a leader after his breakout 2024 football campaign. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten Conference and won the Burlsworth Trophy which is given to the most outstanding collegiate player in the country who started out as a walk-on.

"The best thing about him is he's a lead by action guy, so not a whole lot needs to be said there. He's continuing to increase his value as a vocal leader as well. But when you lead by action, that's the number one thing in leaders I prefer from a work ethic standpoint, how to play the game standpoint, physicality standpoint."

Tosh Lupoi on Bryce Boettcher

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to be thrilled with his overall production as Boettcher lead the squad in tackles with 94. He also put together four pass deflections, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception trough 14 games played.

“I love Bryce Boettcher. I wish we had a million Bryce Boettcher’s. What you guys see in the game is what I see in practice.”

Dan Lanning on Bryce Boettcher
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28)
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The defense stood out during the 2025 spring game as the Fighting Ducks beat the Combat Ducks, 24-20. The veteran Boettcher didn't see much action as the young linebackers in junior Jerry Mixon, redshirt freshman Brayden Platt, redshirt freshman Dylan Williams, and redshirt freshman Kamar Mothudie got their chance to showcase what they can offer. In total, both teams had 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble that was taken all the way back for a touchdown.

"He's probably the hardest working dude I've been around too. When I wake up in the morning I'm stretching in the locker room, he's the guy I'm looking at... Can't say anything but good stuff about him because he's just a dog."

Dillon Gabriel on Bryce Boettcher

Boettcher will have to make the biggest decision of his life after the completion of the 2025 campaign on if he will pursue either football or baseball professionally. He didn't attend Houston's spring training in order to play one final season of college football with the Ducks.

