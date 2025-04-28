Bryce Boettcher Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch After Oregon Ducks Spring Game
It truly was a busy Saturday for senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher. After the spring football game at Autzen Stadium, the No. 403 pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros rushed over to PK Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Oregon Ducks took on rival Oregon State Beavers.
No. 16 Oregon would go on to sweep No. 3 Oregon State with a weekend attendance of 12,424 during the series. As a center fielder for the baseball program from 2021-24, Boettcher batted .242 with 14 home runs, 48 runs batted in, and had 27 stolen bases. He would be awarded a collegiate Gold Glove for his defensive efforts, something he is known for on the football field as well.
Boettcher has become more of a leader after his breakout 2024 football campaign. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten Conference and won the Burlsworth Trophy which is given to the most outstanding collegiate player in the country who started out as a walk-on.
"The best thing about him is he's a lead by action guy, so not a whole lot needs to be said there. He's continuing to increase his value as a vocal leader as well. But when you lead by action, that's the number one thing in leaders I prefer from a work ethic standpoint, how to play the game standpoint, physicality standpoint."- Tosh Lupoi on Bryce Boettcher
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to be thrilled with his overall production as Boettcher lead the squad in tackles with 94. He also put together four pass deflections, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception trough 14 games played.
“I love Bryce Boettcher. I wish we had a million Bryce Boettcher’s. What you guys see in the game is what I see in practice.”- Dan Lanning on Bryce Boettcher
The defense stood out during the 2025 spring game as the Fighting Ducks beat the Combat Ducks, 24-20. The veteran Boettcher didn't see much action as the young linebackers in junior Jerry Mixon, redshirt freshman Brayden Platt, redshirt freshman Dylan Williams, and redshirt freshman Kamar Mothudie got their chance to showcase what they can offer. In total, both teams had 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble that was taken all the way back for a touchdown.
"He's probably the hardest working dude I've been around too. When I wake up in the morning I'm stretching in the locker room, he's the guy I'm looking at... Can't say anything but good stuff about him because he's just a dog."- Dillon Gabriel on Bryce Boettcher
Boettcher will have to make the biggest decision of his life after the completion of the 2025 campaign on if he will pursue either football or baseball professionally. He didn't attend Houston's spring training in order to play one final season of college football with the Ducks.