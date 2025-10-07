Ohio State On Flip Alert While Oregon Ducks Pursue 4-Star Receiver Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have a chance to elevate their 2026 recruiting class to new heights if they are able to pull off this flip.
Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is currently committed to Ohio State, but is still keeping in touch with a few programs, including the Ducks, as his recruitment begins to wind down.
Potentially Flip Watch
Dixon-Wyatt spoke with Rivals about how his recruitment has been since pledging to Ohio State earlier this year in May. He said that Oregon has still been in communication despite his commitment.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “They can preach the NIL. They can preach that you don’t have to leave the West Coast to be great. There are just a lot of things that go into it. “I talk with them because I have a great relationship with them but I’m still locked in with Ohio State.”
The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 60 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Dixon-Wyatt is one of the best wide receivers prospects in California. He is the second-highest ranked wide receiver in the state.
Teammate Coming Too?
If Oregon is able to pull off the flip, it would be a massive boost to their 2026 recruiting class. Dixon-Wyatt has the talent to contribute early in his college career. Considering he also hails from Mater Dei, a potential flip from Dixon-Wyatt would strengthen Oregon's pipeline to the high school powerhouse.
Dixon-Wyatt's teammate, four-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., is a target of the Ducks despite also being committed to Ohio State. Henry is ranked one spot ahead of Dixon-Wyatt as the top wide receiver recruit in California.
The No. 5 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Henry would provide a similar boost to their recruiting class as Dixon-Wyatt, but possess different skillset.
If Oregon does land either Henry or Dixon-Wyatt, they would become the highest-rated wide receiver commit in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.
Oregon's Pass Catchers In 2026 Recruiting Class
Although officially listed with only one wide receiver prospect currently committed, the Ducks really have two wide receivers committed with four-star athlete Jalen Lott strictly focusing on wide receiver when he gets on campus.
Four-star wide receiver commit Messiah Hampton is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 123 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's the top player in the state of New York and committed to Oregon this summer. Hampton chose the Ducks over Ohio State and Miami among others.
Lott is the No. 4 athlete and No. 33 player in the country. A two-way star in high school, Lott committed to play wide receiver for the Ducks.
Potentially Oregon's crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is the lone tight end commit in the class. He is ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 24 player in the country.