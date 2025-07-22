Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison: Nation's Top Dual-Sport Recruit?
Oregon Ducks tight end commit Kendre Harrison continues to impress as one of the top dual-sport athletes in the nation.
After On3 recently listed the five-star as the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 football recruiting class, the basketball power forward continued to put up big numbers at Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam.
Harrison played four straight days of EYBL action from July 10-13, including a 15-point, 20-rebound performance on July 12. Following a day off, he played six games in a five-day span for Chris Paul’s Team CP3.
Team CP3 and Harrison secured a 4-2 record in that timeframe, with the forward playing 20-plus minutes in all but one of those wins. A pair of Harrison’s biggest performances were a 16-point, 18-rebound showing against the Vegas Elite and 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks against Drive Nation.
The EYBL is considered a premier event for high school basketball, and it typically attracts college recruiters and even NBA scouts. Not only was it notable for Harrison to just be invited, but the multi-sport athlete has been among the standouts of the event.
The 6-7, 230-pound player from Reidsville, North Carolina, showed off his athleticism through July competitions. The forward is typically able to use his size to move past post players and get to the rim, sometimes resulting in an explosive dunk. He’s also showcased his defensive skills in EYBL action, tallying five steals and seven blocks in his last six games.
Harrison helped the Reidsville basketball team to a 29-0 record and North Carolina 2A Championship as a sophomore. As a junior, Harrison already exceeded 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his high school career. He’s ranked as a four-star forward and 60th in the nation by ESPN and a top 100 basketball prospect by 247Sports.
Football coach Dan Lanning received a verbal commitment from the tight end Harrison back on Nov. 30, 2024. Harrison is also set to join coach Dana Altman’s basketball team in 2026.
In December, shortly after Harrison’s commitment, he spoke to On3’s Max Torres about his decision:
“I feel like everything being put together when I get to Eugene, being part of the football and basketball side. I feel like I could do very legendary things there in Eugene,” Harrison said. “And that’s just what I want to do I want to be the most legendary unforgettable person ever in college sports.”
On the football field, Harrison caught 33 passes for 555 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games in 2024.
The tight end is a part of one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the nation. Lanning also collected commitments from five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star offensive linemen Immanuel Iheanacho. The program currently holds 15 commitments in its 2026 class.
Harrison might be joining the Ducks at the perfect time. Oregon’s 2024 starting tight end, Terrance Ferguson, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in April. While Kenyon Sadiq still has a couple of years of eligibility left, many anticipate the tight end to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and leave a void to be filled at the position when Harrison arrives.