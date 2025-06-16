Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Can't Lose Games For Dan Lanning
As the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning get set to take on the new college football season, there are three games Lanning can not afford to lose. One could argue that Oregon's schedule is slightly easier than last, but there are still a few “trap” games that could trip up the Ducks.
The first game of the season seems like an easy pick, but the Ducks cannot afford to drop a game against Montana State. Last year's home opener at Autzen Stadium was a nervy affair, with Oregon just squeaking by Idaho 24-14. Oregon's offense struggled to get going, and the Ducks only led 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Not only is it important to start strong, but a loss against Montana State could jeopardize Oregon's aspirations to make the College Football Playoff. Certainly, an early loss would give the Ducks an incredibly small margin of error for the rest of the season.
A second game the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning simply can not afford to lose is the week three game at Northwestern. The Ducks starting 0-1 in Big Ten play, paired with the fact that Northwestern is picked to finish second to last in the conference, would be a nightmare and a hinderance to what Oregon is attempting to achieve this season.
Northwestern is coming off of a 2024 season that saw the Wildcats win four games while finishing 16th in the Big Ten. It will be a homecoming for Ducks cornerback Theran Johnson, who transferred to Oregon from Northwestern in December of last year.
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Visiting Oregon: Ducks Trending For Commitment?
MORE: Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles Makes Bold Statement On Rookie Tez Johnson's Speed, Playing Time
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals First Impression Of 'Composed' Dillon Gabriel
Finally, the Oregon Ducks absolutely cannot lose in week four against in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers. Simply put, a loss against Oregon State would significantly reduce the margin for error for the rest of the season. Can the Beavers pull off the upset and diminish Oregon's hopes of making the College Football Playoff? With a relatively light schedule in the Big Ten, the Ducks will have to take care of business against Oregon State.
Oregon State has reloaded since their 5-7 2024 season that saw coach Trent Bray take over for his first year. The Beavers were active in the offseason, adding former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy through the transfer portal. Another caveat to the rivalry game is the uncertainty that surrounds future matchups between these two programs.
Out of the three games listed, perhaps the most important is the opening game of the season against Montana State. A loss to an FCS school would greatly set the Ducks behind and would severely hurt their chances to make the College Football Playoff. Even an Oregon season that ends with a 10-2 record would not guarantee the Ducks a spot in the postseason if one of the losses came to Montana State or Oregon State