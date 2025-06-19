Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Xavier Lherisse Makes Big Recruitment Decision
The Oregon Ducks landed four-star safety recruit Xavier Lherisse on Feb. 26. Despite his commitment, other programs were still targeting him and he was attending visits. Lherisse made a big move, announcing he will take no more official visits and is committed to the Ducks.
Lherisse is the No. 36 safety from the class of 2026, the No. 49 player from Florida, and the No. 338 recruit in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Lherisse was still being pursued by schools such as the Florida State Seminoles, but he posted on his social media that he is locked in with the Ducks.
Through his recruitment, Lherisse has gotten to know Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Hampton has been Lherisse’s primary recruiter and has kept the recruit excited about his commitment, helping him understand his future role with the team, per On3.
Lherisse was set to wrap up his official visits with a trip to Florida state on June 20, but that will no longer occur. The four-star recruit returned to Oregon for a visit with the Ducks earlier in the month and had an incredible experience, solidifying his commitment to the program.
“The overall experience was incredible,” Lherisse told On3. “I really felt like it couldn’t be better. Coach Lanning and the entire staff is so genuine. And it’s been like that from day one. That continues to stand out for me.”
“They just laid out the plan for me,” Lherisse continued. “Showed how I will impact the program.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
Lherisse could be one of the most underrated players from Oregon’s recruiting class. He has high potential and can grow into a threat on the defense. The four-star safety is speedy with strong ball skills and instincts. He still has his senior season ahead and could develop into a dominant playmaker for the Ducks.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. Oregon has received just eight verbal commitments, with Lherisse being the only defensive back.
From the class of 2025, Oregon recruited four defensive backs, but only one safety. Five-star Trey McNutt is the lone safety recruit, which was a big pickup, but with only one safety recruit, Lherisse being locked in on Oregon is a relief for the Ducks.
Through the portal ahead of the 2025 season, Oregon brought in the No. 1 safety, Dillon Thieneman, who has just two years of eligibility remaining. Lanning and the Ducks are currently targeting five-star safety recruit Jett Washington, who has narrowed down his top three schools.
Pursuing Washington to add to a team with Lherisse, Thieneman, and McNutt would create a dominant defensive backs unit for Oregon. The Oregon Ducks are trending upwards, hunting for a National Championship win. One of the highlights of the program has been the defense that Lanning continues to build.
The Ducks missed out on five-star cornerback recruit Brandon Arrington, who announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Thursday. But Lherisse shutting down his recruitment and doubling down on Oregon is a step in the right direction. Oregon has just eight commitments in the 2026 class, but they are high-quality players.