Oregon Ducks Recruit Xavier Lherisse Dan Lanning's Most Underrated Commit?
When it comes to recruiting, a star in high school could fizzle out when he hits the college level. It's hard to tell which athletes will truly shine at the next level, and no single program can find every hidden gem athlete, not even the Oregon Ducks.
In a recent ranking from 247Sports, four-star safety and Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse received was ranked as one of the top-25 "hidden gem" recruits on defense in the class of 2026. The list was compiled in part by anonymous feedback from college personnel departments and staffers, and Lherisse was the No. 11 player on the list.
"Undersized but he plays with his hair on fire," an anonymous college football staffer told 247Sports about Lherisse. "His instincts are top notch. Besides the size, he's got everything you look for. If he was like 6-1, oh my gosh, everybody in the country would be all over him. But the kid's got ball skills. He's got instincts. He's got the range. He's got the speed. He's got everything you're looking for there."
Lherisse is currently the No. 26 ranked safety in his class and the No. 46 ranked recruit in his home state of Florida.
Lherisse was the only Oregon commit included in the defensive list. When looking over the uncommitted athletes in the ranking, not a single prospect had Oregon as a program they were pursuing, according to their respect profiles on 247Sports.
The USC Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class per 247, and the Trojans also have the most commits on this list with cornerback Peyton Dyer and defensive lineman Jake Johnson.
A staunch supporter of his future program, Lherisse recently spoke highly of his official visit with the Ducks over the weekend. Lherisse committed to Oregon in February over a number of other offers. The safety recruit also visited Auburn and Penn State in May and has two upcoming scheduled visits to Florida State and Notre Dame during the rest of June. He is currently Oregon's only defensive back commitment, but can the Ducks keep him committed?
"The overall experience was incredible. I really felt like it couldn't be better. [My family was] just really impressed with how genuine everyone was and they were astonished of how great everything went. The visit was truly flawless. We've all fallen in love with everything about Oregon. It was great," Lherisse told 247Sports after the visit.
The recruit also praised Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton for his knowledge and genuine approach to coaching.
"He just has a natural presence about him. You can tell he coaches for the right reasons. His knowledge is second to none and I trust him in developing me," Lherisse continued.
Lherisse highlighted that the "red carpet" rolled out for him and his family was nothing new from the Ducks.