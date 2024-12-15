Oregon Ducks' Akili Smith Jr. Leads Team to California State Championship
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 commit Akili Smith Jr. led Lincoln High School to the CIF 1-AA State Championship over Pittsburg. Smith signed with the Ducks on national signing day earlier this month.
Akili Smith Jr. Wins California State Title
Akili Smith Jr. threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in Lincoln High School’s close 28-26 win over Pittsburgh for the California State title. Smith Jr., the son of Akili Smith, followed his father’s footsteps and committed to the University of Oregon on Early National Signing Day.
Smith Jr. is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247sports. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247sports had this to say about Smith Jr.
“Smith is a big quarterback who looks all of 6-5, 200 pounds and has a very live arm. He’s still growing into his body but can already make a lot of college-level throws and it’s exciting to envision where his game will be at in a few years,” Biggins said. “He’s a pure pocket guy but shows some escapability and can make accurate throws rolling right or left outside the pocket.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Tyler Turner Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Three Highly-Anticipated Home Games in Autzen Stadium in 2025
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Ty Thompson Enters Transfer Portal
Smith Jr. Joins Loaded Recruiting Class
Ducks coach Dan Lanning brought in the third ranked recruiting class in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
The Ducks signed four five-star recruits in wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Na’eem Offord, wide receiver Dallas Wilson, and cornerback Brandon Finney.
Smith Jr. was one of two quarterbacks the Ducks landed. The other was four-star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. It will be a battle between those two in camp for a higher spot on the depth chart.
Dante Moore Ducks Starting Quarterback in 2025?
All signs are pointing towards Dante Moore being the Oregon starting quarterback in Week 1 next season. Moore spent his freshman season in 2023 playing UCLA before transferring the Oregon prior to the 2024 season.
In limited action for the Ducks this season, Moore has gone 7 for 7 for 49 yards. It would be surprising if the Ducks heavily pursued a seasoned veteran in the transfer portal to start next season.
However, it shouldn’t be completely ruled out as Oregon's past two quarterbacks that have started were Bo Nix in 2022-2023, and Dillon Gabriel in 2024.
Is Moore ready? That will be found out next season. For now, the Ducks have their sights set on the College Football Playoff, where they will face the winner of the Ohio State vs. Tennessee game in the Rose Bowl.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Beat Ohio State In Rose Bowl, Win National Championship
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Gives Bucky Irving Injury Update