Oregon Ducks Earning Respect Like Alabama, Georgia In College Football? Exclusive Interview
Merry Christmas, Oregon Ducks fans! A present under the tree... An exclusive interview as the Ducks are preparing to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II hosts 'The Big Mark Show' in the video above. Watch as Harper interviews linebackers Bryce Boettcher, Jeffrey Bassa and Devon Jackson.
The Ducks players discuss how good it felt to prove doubters wrong that felt Oregon would not be physical enough to contend in the Big Ten conference.
"We came into Big Ten in our first year, and like, took it over type deal," Harper II said, displaying his new Big Ten Champion hat. "We are Big Ten champs!"
"We didn't get it done last year vs. (Washington)," Harper continued. "Then, when we were talking about coming back. That's one of the main reasons we came back was to go win the championship, despite going into a new conference. And everybody was kind of doubting us. That first year, like, 'oh, the Big 10 is about physical ball. You're not going to survive.'"
With the victory over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, Oregon secured a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The 13-0 Ducks look to stay undefeated against new conference rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes certainly will have revenge on their mind, after the Ducks handed them a last-minute defeat in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12.
Bassa, one of the undisputed leader of the team, is happy with the direction the program is headed.
"Seeing that the program's headed in the right direction, we're starting to get our respect as, you know, the Georgias, the Alabamas, right?" Bassa said.
The Ducks have a chance to win their first ever National Championship, which would further cement Oregon among the college football greats.
We're just living in the moment," Boettcher said. "We've got a Rose Bowl to win."
Jackson, a consensus four-star recruit from Nebraska, stands out on the Ducks team with his elite speed. His quickness caught the attention of Urban Meyer, who said "Look how fast this cat is!" about Jackson for his impressive blocking on a 100-yard touchdown return by Noah Whittington vs. the Boise State Broncos.
"When (Whittington) goes to the (NFL) Draft, that's going to be on his draft tape," Jackson said. "And I helped him get that. That's a better feeling than any play that I can make this year. Honestly, that's my favorite play this year. Because it's like, I don't necessarily need the recognition."
This season marks Oregon’s second-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks were part of the inaugural four-team field in 2014 and defeated Florida State in the Rose Bowl to advance to the first-ever CFP National Championship Game.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has helped lead the team to 14 straight wins dating back to 2023, the longest active winning streak in the nation.
On Jan. 1, Oregon will make its ninth all-time appearance in the Rose Bowl, and its fifth since 2010. The Ducks are 4-4 all-time in the game and have won in each of their last three trips, most recently defeating Wisconsin in 2020.
