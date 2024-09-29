Oregon Ducks Jump 2 Spots to No. 6 in AP Poll After UCLA Win, Updated Rankings
What a week five of college football it's been. For the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, this weekend ended in a victory against UCLA in their first Big Ten Conference match-up as a league member. The 34-13 win was a historic moment for the Ducks, and there’s quite a few things to be proud of.
The Ducks held the Bruins to 172 total offensive yards the entire game. In fact, the only touchdown that came from the Bruins was defensive, and from former Oregon Duck Bryan Addison in a pick-six. For Oregon’s defense, five different athletes got a taste of three sacks.
Oregon defensive back Nikko Reed led the team with total and solo tackles at six, and defensie lineman Jordan Burch got two tackles for loss on top of his sack. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher continued to be a mood-setter for the Ducks, getting an interception at the beginning of the second quarter that set the tone for Oregon up until the half.
On offense, the Ducks played strong in the first half. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel walked into the locker room at halftime with 22-29 on passing attempts with 228 yards, and his only mistake of the half came from the last drive of the second quarter when Gabriel was picked off by Addison. Gabriel ended the game with a 74 percent accuracy rating making 31-42 passes.
Oregon also tripled UCLA’s total rushing yards with plenty of opportunities for running backs Noah Whittington, Jordan James, and Jayden Limar to move the rock thanks in part to a strong performance from Iapani Lalolou at center. Though Oregon’s performance after the half didn’t live up to their first half resume, the Ducks established a lead that persisted through the end of the game.
So, what does this performance mean for Oregon’s AP Poll ranking?
Right now, Oregon is one of nineteen undefeated teams in FBS football after this weekend. In a thrilling heavyweight battle, Kalen Deboers’ Alabama was able to knock off Georgia Football, giving them their third loss since 2021. Big Ten peer undefeated Rutgers narrowly beat Washington at home after a missed field goal, and No. 7 Miami squeaked by Virginia Tech with a questionably called-back touchdown.
Arizona upset No. 10 Utah on the road, No. 25 Boise State took down Washington State, No. 9 Penn State took down No. 19 Illinois, No. 16 Notre Dame defeated No. 15 Louisville, and No. 6 Ole Miss bit the dust against an unranked Kentucky.
It’s safe to say there will be quite the movement on the poll this week.
Currently, Oregon is ranked No. 8. After the UCLA win, the Ducks jumped two positions to No. 6.
Miss will likely fall behind all the undefeated teams along with Utah, leaving Oregon, Penn State, and Miami fighting for sixth ranked.
It’s very likely after this performance we’ll see Oregon move to the sixth or seventh spot in the AP Poll. Oregon will likely be neck and neck with Miami for these spots.
Though Oregon wasn't perfect in their game against UCLA, their undefeated record and first half dominance could boost them higher than a Miami that was barely hanging on to a "W".
Oregon’s next game is back at Autzen Stadium for a Friday night kick-off against Michigan State.
Here is the most updated AP Poll:
1 Alabama
2 Texas
3 Ohio State
4 Tennessee
5 Georgia
6 Oregon
7 Penn State
8 Miami
9 Missouri
10 Michigan
11 USC
12 Ole Miss
13 LSU
14 Notre Dame
15 Clemson
16 Iowa State
17 BYU
18 Utah
19 Oklahoma
20 Kansas State
21 Boise State
22 Louisville
23 Indiana
24 Illinois
25 UNLV
