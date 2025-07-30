Ducks Digest

Six Oregon Ducks Land On Award Watch Lists: Best Defensive Player, Offensive Lineman?

The Oregon Ducks have six players named to preseason watch lists for major awards. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, defensive back Dillon Thieneman, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World are recognized.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's award watch list season!

The Oregon Ducks have six players named to preseason watch lists for major awards. As Oregon coach Dan Lanning looks to reload his roster after 10 Ducks were drafted to the NFL... the future looks bright.

Most outstanding defensive player

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the victory over Washington at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Ducks were recognized for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football: Inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, defensive back Dillon Thieneman and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in sacks during the regular season, finishing with 10.5. He finished 2024 with 38 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a blocked kick and an interception. Uiagalelei is joined by Penn State defensive linemen Zane Durant, Illinois defensive linemen Gabe Jacas, and Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara in the preseason All-Big Ten team.

Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was also selected as a member of the All-Big Ten preseason team. Boettcher, the former two-sport athlete at Oregon, led the Ducks with 94 total tackles of which 50 were solo.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

 Boettcher played in all 14 games for Oregon last season and led the Ducks in tackles in seven different contests. The former walk-on tacked on an interceptions and a forced fumble to go along with his two sacks. Boettcher was awarded All-Big Ten second team last season. Boettcher joins Indiana Linebacker Aiden Fisher and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles in the All-Big Ten preseason team. 

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman was the final Duck named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Thieneman transferred to the Ducks from Purdue this past offseason. Thieneman led the Big Ten last year in tackles made by a defensive back with 104. 

Thieneman was also used in special teams for the Boilermakers, returning nine punts for 67 yards. Thieneman showed he was capable of performing against the best teams in the country, amassing 11 tackles against Ohio State. Thieneman joins Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Indiana defensive back D’angelo Ponds as members of the All-Big Ten preseason team as a member of the All-Big Ten preseason team. 

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nation's top interior lineman

Three Ducks were named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which honors the nation's top interior lineman: Offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World.

Laloulu is a 2024 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection with an impressive resume. Last season, he allowed zero sacks and just 10 total pressures in 498 total pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. The Ducks will rely on "Poncho" in 2025 as a key member with experience: he played a team-high 970 offensive snaps in 2024, including 854 at center.

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Both World and Pregnon transferred to the Ducks through the transfer portal in the offseason. Pregnon came to Oregon from USC, where he started all 13 games for the Trojans without allowing a sack last year. 

World came to the Ducks through the portal from Nevada, where he, like Pregnon, started every game last season. Pregnon and World join Iowa center Logan Jones, Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker, and Penn State offensive guard Olaiavega Ioane to make up the All-Big Ten preseason team.

