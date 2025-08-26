Oregon Ducks Interesting Betting Odds vs. Montana State Bobcats
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff and go on a deeper postseason run.
The Oregon Ducks went undefeated in their inaugural season in the Big Ten, entering the CFP as the No. 1-ranked team. The playoff did not go as Oregon would have wanted, losing in the quarterfinals, but Lanning and the Ducks are ready to pick it back up in 2025.
Oregon vs. Montana State Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 27.5-point favorites against the Montana State Bobcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Ducks’ moneyline is -4500, and the total points is 56.5.
Oregon Ducks Ready To Run It Back
The Oregon Ducks are looking to start strong and are heavy favorites in their season opener against the Montana State Bobcats. No matter who starts at quarterback between Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, and Luke Moga, the starter will not have as much experience as past ones have when taking over the team.
As heavy favorites, Oregon should have a chance to give multiple quarterbacks snaps during the matchup. This can give Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein a chance to watch each quarterback during true game situations.
The running back position is also set to be exciting, with transfer portal addition Makhi Hughes. Oregon has the potential to be one of the top rushing teams with the amount of running back depth and a talented offensive line.
Since Lanning took over the program, the Ducks have had a strong defense and are on pace to once again be a tough unit in 2025. The Ducks have a couple of big-time defensive players, including defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Can Montana State Put Up A Fight?
It is not easy for Montana State to travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks in week one. The Bobcats are coming off a 15-1 season, going 8-0 in the Big Sky conference.
Montana State has also been holding a quarterback competition throughout the summer, listing Stanford transfer Justin Lamson as the starter for the season opener against Oregon. Lamson spent two seasons with Stanford, not earning much playing time. In 2024, he went 24-of-47 for 300 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Montana State defensive coordinator Shawn Howe understands the battle the team has week one.
"What I would say is, I'd be curious to see how these guys are going to bow their neck and stand up to (Oregon). We're facing one of the very best teams in the country in personnel and coaching-wise," Howe said when speaking to the media.
The Bobcats had three players rush for over 1,000 yards last season, including returning running back Adam Jones. The Oregon defense will have to come out strong and show that it will be a challenging unit to run against once again.
The Oregon Ducks are heavy favorites and have the chance to show the college football world why they are a top 10 team, and that even with losing several players to the NFL Draft, the team is ready to make another CFP push.
