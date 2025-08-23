Where Oregon Ducks' Makhi Hughes Ranks In College Football's Top Running Backs
The 2025 college football season is here, and several elite running backs are entering the season. In 2024, many running backs dominated and helped push their team to wins in big moments.
The Oregon Ducks have arguably one of the top running back rooms when it comes to depth. One of the biggest moves in the offseason was acquiring Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes in the transfer portal, but where does Hughes stand among the top running backs in the nation?
Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is coming off a major year with the Fighting Irish. He was a big part of the offense and one of the reasons Notre Dame was a top-ranked team in 2024. Love's playing time drastically increased from 2023 to 2024, and in his third season, he could make a major jump and be one of the top running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In 2024, Love finished the season with 163 carries for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry, and with a new quarterback taking over this season, CJ Carr, Love can take the stress off him and keep the offense productive.
Nicholas Singleton - Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton has been a star on the Nittany Lions' offense since his true freshman season. Singleton chose not to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, looking to play a fourth season with Penn State.
The Nittany Lions had a productive offense last season, despite not having a top wide receiver. Singleton was one of the reasons why, as he had his second season with over 1,000 rushing yards. In 2024, Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Returning to the team, along with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions could have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation in 2025.
Makhi Hughes - Oregon Ducks
Hughes stands at No. 3 among the top running backs, as it is his first season with the Ducks offense. Hughes has the chance to take over as the top running back, taking over for Jordan James, who is now in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.
In 2024, with the Tulane Green Wave, Hughes rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. It was his second season in a row rushing for over 1,000 yards, and he is looking to do it again with the Ducks. He also had 19 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Hughes was the No. 1 running back in the portal and a major pickup with the Ducks.
Oregon’s coaching staff has been outspoken about the Ducks’ running back room this season, and Hughes could help make the program have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. With Oregon set to start a new quarterback this season, Hughes can help keep the offense productive as the passing game picks up momentum throughout the first couple of weeks.
Kaytron Allen - Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State has had two running backs leading the team since the 2022 season. Running back Kaytron Allen has been paired with Singleton, and they have been a dynamic duo. From a team perspective, having two running backs has kept the offense explosive, but from an individual stats perspective, it has caused Allen to occasionally see fewer reps.
In 2024, Allen saw a much higher production than in the previous two seasons. Allen had 220 carries for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Allen is an impressive running back who, similarly to Singleton, chose not to enter the draft to play one more season with the Nittany Lions.
Isaac Brown - Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown was one of the most explosive freshman running backs in 2024. He is a young player who can truly put on a show in 2025. As a true freshman, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns. His explosiveness showed as he averaged 7.1 yards per rush.
He also played a major role in the passing game with 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. He is only entering his sophomore season, but if his true freshman year indicates anything, Brown is on pace for a big year with the Cardinals.