Ranking Top-10 College Football Coaches: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Surging?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been one of the top coaches in the nation since taking over the position Dec. 2021. The Ducks are entering the 2025 season as the No. 7 team in the nation despite roster turnover, which speaks volumes to the trust in Lanning to lead the team.
College Football HQ On SI's James Parks ranked the top 10 college football head coaches in the nation heading into the 2025 season. With Lanning’s success so far, where does he rank among the best?
Top 10 College Football Coaches
- Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs
- Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes
- Steve Sarkisian - Texas Longhorns
- Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Dabo Swinney - Clemson Tigers
- Dan Lanning - Oregon Ducks
- Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Crimson Tide
- James Franklin - Penn State Nittany Lions
- Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers
- Kyle Whittingham - Utah Utes
Georgia coach Kirby Smart won back-to-back National Championships with the Bulldogs and has only lost 19 total games compared to 105 wins. It is difficult to argue against Smart being No. 1 with his resume at Georgia.
Despite some criticism surrounding Ohio State coach Ryan Day in recent years, he ranks at No. 2. Ohio State had moments in 2024 that looked like the Buckeyes would not be a top team, but Day helped lead the program to a National Championship win.
Dan Lanning Makes Top 10
Lanning making the top 10 after only coaching for a couple of seasons shows his success as a leader for Oregon. Since Lanning took over ahead of the 2022 college football season, the team has gradually improved.
In Lanning’s first season with the program, the Ducks went 10-3, going 7-2 in the Pac-12. Each year has been an improvement, with Oregon going undefeated in the 2024 regular season and winning the Big Ten championship in their inaugural year.
Oregon ended up as the No. 1-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoff. Despite losing against Ohio State in the quarterfinals, the Ducks showed the trajectory that they are on.
Oregon Ducks Heading Into 2025
Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have a big prove-it season ahead. While the team is still expected to be one of the top programs in the nation, there are several questions surrounding the team, such as the quarterback position and wide receiver depth.
Even with question marks, Oregon has the chance to once again compete in the Big Ten and make a playoff push. The Ducks' most challenging game on the schedule will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
As a head coach, Lanning is still missing a National Championship despite winning one as Georgia's defensive coordinator. If Lanning and the Ducks win, the Oregon coach would likely shoot up in the coaching rankings and be among the most respected coaches in the game. Could a championship be coming soon for the Oregon Ducks?
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT.