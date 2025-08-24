Ducks Digest

Ranking Top-10 College Football Coaches: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Surging?

The Oregon Ducks hired Dan Lanning as head coach ahead of the 2022 college football season. Lanning has shown improvement each year with the program, coming off an undefeated regular season. Where does Dan Lanning rank among the nation's top head coaches?

Angela Miele

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been one of the top coaches in the nation since taking over the position Dec. 2021. The Ducks are entering the 2025 season as the No. 7 team in the nation despite roster turnover, which speaks volumes to the trust in Lanning to lead the team.

College Football HQ On SI's James Parks ranked the top 10 college football head coaches in the nation heading into the 2025 season. With Lanning’s success so far, where does he rank among the best?

Top 10 College Football Coaches

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at ESPN College Game Day before the start of an NCAA football game between Georgia and Notre Dame in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. [Photo/Ken Ward - Contributor, Athens Banner-Herald] / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Steve Sarkisian - Texas Longhorns
  4. Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  5. Dabo Swinney - Clemson Tigers
  6. Dan Lanning - Oregon Ducks
  7. Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Crimson Tide
  8. James Franklin - Penn State Nittany Lions
  9. Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers
  10. Kyle Whittingham - Utah Utes

Georgia coach Kirby Smart won back-to-back National Championships with the Bulldogs and has only lost 19 total games compared to 105 wins. It is difficult to argue against Smart being No. 1 with his resume at Georgia.

Despite some criticism surrounding Ohio State coach Ryan Day in recent years, he ranks at No. 2. Ohio State had moments in 2024 that looked like the Buckeyes would not be a top team, but Day helped lead the program to a National Championship win.

Dan Lanning Makes Top 10

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Lanning making the top 10 after only coaching for a couple of seasons shows his success as a leader for Oregon. Since Lanning took over ahead of the 2022 college football season, the team has gradually improved.

In Lanning’s first season with the program, the Ducks went 10-3, going 7-2 in the Pac-12. Each year has been an improvement, with Oregon going undefeated in the 2024 regular season and winning the Big Ten championship in their inaugural year. 

Oregon ended up as the No. 1-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoff. Despite losing against Ohio State in the quarterfinals, the Ducks showed the trajectory that they are on.

Oregon Ducks Heading Into 2025

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have a big prove-it season ahead. While the team is still expected to be one of the top programs in the nation, there are several questions surrounding the team, such as the quarterback position and wide receiver depth.

Even with question marks, Oregon has the chance to once again compete in the Big Ten and make a playoff push. The Ducks' most challenging game on the schedule will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a head coach, Lanning is still missing a National Championship despite winning one as Georgia's defensive coordinator. If Lanning and the Ducks win, the Oregon coach would likely shoot up in the coaching rankings and be among the most respected coaches in the game. Could a championship be coming soon for the Oregon Ducks?

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. PT.  

Published
