Oregon Ducks Betting Odds vs. Oklahoma State After Dominant Performance
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks started off the college football season with a big win against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made his first start with the program and looked ready to lead the team this year. The special teams came out with two blocked punts, showing that Oregon can play on all cylinders.
Looking ahead, the Ducks will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who kicked off the season with a win against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will be looking to keep the momentum going in week two.
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 27.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -4500, and the total points are 58.5.
Oregon’s Offense Shows Off Potential
Heading into the season, the Ducks held a quarterback competition between Moore, Austin Novosad, and Luke Moga. The biggest concern was each quarterback’s experience level, but Moore had a big season opener.
Moore finished the game going 18-of-23 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 18 yards. He was poised, behind a talented offensive line, and showed he can lead the team to another big season.
Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson had the most receptions (5) for 51 yards and one touchdown, but the ball was spread among several targets. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq had just one reception, but for 20 yards and a touchdown, showing his potential for the year as well.
Ahead of week one, the running back depth was a highlight of the fall camp. The team proved its rushing depth against the Bobcats. Running back Noah Whittington got the most carries with 10, rushing for 68 yards and one touchdown.
"I think iron sharpens iron regardless," Whittington said after the game. "Every day, you gotta come to practice like you got something to prove, and I feel like it's kind of been the expectation of the running back room since I've been here, because we have had some really good backs. But yeah, I think the standard is definitely still high."
Ducks’ Defense Maintain Dominance
The Oregon defense has been a strong unit under Lanning and proved that against Montana State. As a whole, the defense finished the game with three sacks and seven tackles for loss. The Bobcats could not run against the Ducks, totalling just 46 rushing yards.
Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson finished the game going 23-of-31 for 198 yards, with no touchdowns.
Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei had a strong performance with two sacks while Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman led the Ducks with four solo tackles. This was a strong game for the defense, which will play a big role in competing in the Big Ten.
Taking On Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off a 27-7 win, which could be a bit closer than expected. Quarterback Hauss Hejny did start, going 5-of-10 for 96 yards and one passing touchdown. However, Hejny suffered a broken foot and is expected to miss the next few games with injury. Quarterback Zane Flores went in during the second quarter, going 13-of-20 for 136 yards.
Cowboys running back Kalib Hicks rushed the ball 21 times for 56 yards and will be a player to watch to get the brunt of the reps. While Hicks had the most carries, running back Sesi Vailahi had nine carries for 32 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, the Cowboys did well preventing UT Martin from getting into the end zone but allowed 109 passing yards and 116 rushing yards. With the depth that Oregon showed in week one, the team can utilize the fresh legs to make big plays against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
If the Ducks maintain the dominance they did in week one, Oregon can cruise into their first Big Ten matchup of the season win week three with strong momentum.
The Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will kick off on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
