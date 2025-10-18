Oregon Ducks Fans with Surprising Showing on East Coast Against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY - The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in week 8 of the college football season. Despite being on the East Coast, the Oregon Ducks fans made the trip and have taken over SHI Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd at SHI Stadium. The Ducks’ fans are showing their support, filling up the stadium with green, supporting their team.
Instead of playing in a hostile environment on the road, the offense is being boosted by cheers of "Let's Go Ducks" across the visitors' side of the field.
Oregon Ducks Take Over SHI Stadium
Across the visitors' sideline and throughout the stadium, Oregon Ducks fans are cheering on their team. The crowd is not only present, but their energy is being felt as the Ducks drive down the field, despite this being Rutgers’ homecoming game.
While playing as the away team, crowd noises can pose an issue, but with the Ducks taking over the stadium, Oregon’s offense can stay focused on the field without worry about the volume.
In the first quarter of the matchup, the Oregon running back Noah Whittington scored a 68-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead. The Ducks' touchdown was met with cheers, keeping the energy of Oregon's offense high.
Not only is having the fanbase important, but it also demonstrates the dedication of the fans to make it to a game on the East Coast. The Ducks have had to play at some hostile stadiums this season, but Oregon fans are making their presence felt in week 8.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide
MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss
MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon
Oregon Ducks Dominate Agianst Rutgers
The Oregon Ducks are 5-1, coming off a week 7 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks are looking to bounce back this week, and despite a tough start with a turnover on the first offensive drive, Oregon has since come out firing.
Whittington’s 68-yard touchdown was the longest rush by an Oregon running back since 2021. On the Ducks' next offensive drive, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore hit tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 30-yard touchdown reception, setting the tone for the game.
Whittington is off to a hot start against the Scarlet Knights, totaling 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns before halftime.
Sadiq is having a big game for the Ducks, totaling four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. After not being heavily involved in week 7, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is getting the team's star tight end heavily involved against the Scarlet Knights.
Oregon’s defense has come out firing, specifically defending against the pass. While Rutgers started to drive down the field, the Ducks' defense tipped a pass, resulting in an interception. On the next Scarlet Knights drive, Oregon forced and recovered a fumble.
The Ducks are not only winning the turnover battle, but Oregon's offense is taking advantage of the opportunities the team's defense is giving them.
The Oregon Ducks are controlling the game on both offense and defense as they look to move to a 6-1 record on the road. While Rutgers was the first on the board with a field goal, the Oregon Ducks have scored five unanswered touchdowns, leading Rutgers 35-3 in the second quarter.