Oregon Ducks Fans with Surprising Showing on East Coast Against Rutgers

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. As Rutgers hosts Oregon for their homecoming game, the Ducks' fanbase has taken over part of SHI Stadium, supporting their team even while they play on the East Coast.

Angela Miele

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PISCATAWAY - The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in week 8 of the college football season. Despite being on the East Coast, the Oregon Ducks fans made the trip and have taken over SHI Stadium.

The Oregon Ducks are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd at SHI Stadium. The Ducks’ fans are showing their support, filling up the stadium with green, supporting their team.

Instead of playing in a hostile environment on the road, the offense is being boosted by cheers of "Let's Go Ducks" across the visitors' side of the field.

Oregon Ducks Take Over SHI Stadium

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Kenyon Sadiq Noah Whittington Will Stein Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium Big Ten
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Across the visitors' sideline and throughout the stadium, Oregon Ducks fans are cheering on their team. The crowd is not only present, but their energy is being felt as the Ducks drive down the field, despite this being Rutgers’ homecoming game.

While playing as the away team, crowd noises can pose an issue, but with the Ducks taking over the stadium, Oregon’s offense can stay focused on the field without worry about the volume.

In the first quarter of the matchup, the Oregon running back Noah Whittington scored a 68-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead. The Ducks' touchdown was met with cheers, keeping the energy of Oregon's offense high.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Kenyon Sadiq Noah Whittington Will Stein Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium Big Ten
Oregon running back Noah Whittington warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is having the fanbase important, but it also demonstrates the dedication of the fans to make it to a game on the East Coast. The Ducks have had to play at some hostile stadiums this season, but Oregon fans are making their presence felt in week 8.

Oregon Ducks Dominate Agianst Rutgers

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Kenyon Sadiq Noah Whittington Will Stein Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium Big Ten
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are 5-1, coming off a week 7 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks are looking to bounce back this week, and despite a tough start with a turnover on the first offensive drive, Oregon has since come out firing.

Whittington’s 68-yard touchdown was the longest rush by an Oregon running back since 2021. On the Ducks' next offensive drive, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore hit tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a 30-yard touchdown reception, setting the tone for the game.

Whittington is off to a hot start against the Scarlet Knights, totaling 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns before halftime.

Sadiq is having a big game for the Ducks, totaling four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. After not being heavily involved in week 7, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is getting the team's star tight end heavily involved against the Scarlet Knights.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Kenyon Sadiq Noah Whittington Will Stein Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium Big Ten
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon’s defense has come out firing, specifically defending against the pass. While Rutgers started to drive down the field, the Ducks' defense tipped a pass, resulting in an interception. On the next Scarlet Knights drive, Oregon forced and recovered a fumble.

The Ducks are not only winning the turnover battle, but Oregon's offense is taking advantage of the opportunities the team's defense is giving them.

The Oregon Ducks are controlling the game on both offense and defense as they look to move to a 6-1 record on the road. While Rutgers was the first on the board with a field goal, the Oregon Ducks have scored five unanswered touchdowns, leading Rutgers 35-3 in the second quarter.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

