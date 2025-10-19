Ducks Digest

Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Takes Blame After Blowout Loss To Oregon Ducks

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks pulled off a massive win on the East Coast against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Oregon's offense put up 750 total yards and scored 56 points. After the game, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano addressed whether the loss was an embarrassment.

Angela Miele

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks had a massive win on the East Coast against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 56-10. Oregon played at a high level on both sides of the ball, totaling 750 yards on offense.

The Oregon Ducks pulled off a big win in New Jersey against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers' coach Greg Schiano addressed the media after suffering a tough loss at SHI Stadium. While speaking, Schiano was asked if he found the loss embarrassing.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Greg Schiano Dante Moore Rutgers Scarlet Knights Noah Whittington Kenyon Sadiq Big Ten
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

“Embarrassed would be if you didn’t have guys and players and coaches that are working their tail off. I’m very disappointed in those numbers. I would agree with you, 750 is a huge number. One that I’ve never, I can’t say I’ve never seen it, but I don’t remember it ever.”

“I have to take a hard look at everything, everyone. You know, 40 minutes after the game is not the time to take a look at it. I’ll have to,” Schiano continued. “750, that doesn’t happen. We've got to figure that out.”

Schiano Credits Oregon For Performance

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Greg Schiano Dante Moore Rutgers Scarlet Knights Noah Whittington Kenyon Sadiq Big Ten
Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Rutger's coach Greg Schiano during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight. Not acceptable by our team. And I got a lot that I got to think about. A lot that I got to do as the head coach of this program. It’s my responsibility. Very disappointed,” Schiano said. 

“Very good football team, Oregon. There’s no doubt about it, and they play with a heck of an edge. We didn’t. And that’s really what, wasn’t for a lack of effort. It just was not execution. And that falls back on the coach,” Schaino continued.

“If you just watch the way they played till the very end, I mean, there’s no unraveling it. That’s why I tell you, I mean, we may, we’re not at that level right now, but it wasn’t from a lack of fighting and trying and doing those things,” Schiano said.

MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide

MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss

MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon

“We ran into a team that, they had a chip today, right? After what happened. And we didn't. We didn’t play with that same violence or toughness that we had played out in Washington.”

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Greg Schiano Dante Moore Rutgers Scarlet Knights Noah Whittington Kenyon Sadiq Big Ten
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Everything goes back to your opponent. I mean, they’re one of the, probably top-five teams in America talent-wise, you know. And they’re well coached. So, my hats off to them, but we have to figure out our situation.”

“We turned the ball over more than we ever have, and that's not our formula for success. We actually took the ball away a couple times, which that’s been hard to do lately,” Schiano said.

Oregon Puts On Big-Time Performance

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Greg Schiano Dante Moore Rutgers Scarlet Knights Noah Whittington Kenyon Sadiq Big Ten
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks traveled to the East Coast and put on a show against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Ducks scored 28 points in the second quarter, entering halftime 42-3.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore finished the game going 15-of-20 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver was tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who had four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The Oregon run game played at a high level, with 415 total rushing yards. Running back Noah Whittington had a big performance with 11 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one receiving touchdown.

The defense limited Rutgers to just 10 points, forced two fumbles, and intercepted two passes. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had just eight completions for 79 yards, and the Scarlet Knights rushed for just 123 yards.

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are now 6-1 after making a statement at SHI Stadium.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published |Modified
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football