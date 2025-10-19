Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Takes Blame After Blowout Loss To Oregon Ducks
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks had a massive win on the East Coast against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 56-10. Oregon played at a high level on both sides of the ball, totaling 750 yards on offense.
The Oregon Ducks pulled off a big win in New Jersey against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers' coach Greg Schiano addressed the media after suffering a tough loss at SHI Stadium. While speaking, Schiano was asked if he found the loss embarrassing.
“Embarrassed would be if you didn’t have guys and players and coaches that are working their tail off. I’m very disappointed in those numbers. I would agree with you, 750 is a huge number. One that I’ve never, I can’t say I’ve never seen it, but I don’t remember it ever.”
“I have to take a hard look at everything, everyone. You know, 40 minutes after the game is not the time to take a look at it. I’ll have to,” Schiano continued. “750, that doesn’t happen. We've got to figure that out.”
Schiano Credits Oregon For Performance
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight. Not acceptable by our team. And I got a lot that I got to think about. A lot that I got to do as the head coach of this program. It’s my responsibility. Very disappointed,” Schiano said.
“Very good football team, Oregon. There’s no doubt about it, and they play with a heck of an edge. We didn’t. And that’s really what, wasn’t for a lack of effort. It just was not execution. And that falls back on the coach,” Schaino continued.
“If you just watch the way they played till the very end, I mean, there’s no unraveling it. That’s why I tell you, I mean, we may, we’re not at that level right now, but it wasn’t from a lack of fighting and trying and doing those things,” Schiano said.
“We ran into a team that, they had a chip today, right? After what happened. And we didn't. We didn’t play with that same violence or toughness that we had played out in Washington.”
“Everything goes back to your opponent. I mean, they’re one of the, probably top-five teams in America talent-wise, you know. And they’re well coached. So, my hats off to them, but we have to figure out our situation.”
“We turned the ball over more than we ever have, and that's not our formula for success. We actually took the ball away a couple times, which that’s been hard to do lately,” Schiano said.
Oregon Puts On Big-Time Performance
The Oregon Ducks traveled to the East Coast and put on a show against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Ducks scored 28 points in the second quarter, entering halftime 42-3.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore finished the game going 15-of-20 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver was tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who had four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
The Oregon run game played at a high level, with 415 total rushing yards. Running back Noah Whittington had a big performance with 11 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one receiving touchdown.
The defense limited Rutgers to just 10 points, forced two fumbles, and intercepted two passes. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had just eight completions for 79 yards, and the Scarlet Knights rushed for just 123 yards.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are now 6-1 after making a statement at SHI Stadium.