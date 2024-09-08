Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix Scores First NFL Touchdown Against Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, Sept. 8, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix began his NFL career. The No. 12 overall pick by the Denver Broncos, Nix traveled to face the Seattle Seahawks and a hostile crowd.
While throwing two interceptions, Nix completed passes to ten different Broncos wide receivers in his NFL debut. With a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Nix scrambled for a four yard touchdown rush. Before Nix's first score of his career, the Broncos were losing 26-13.
Bringing the score to 26-20, Nix and the Broncos offense gave the team a small sliver of hope before the game ended. With less than two minutes to go, the Broncos defense could not come up with another stop, so Nix did not have another chance to tie the game.
Nix completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 138 yards. He threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.
Nix made history starting this game for the Broncos. He's the first rookie quarterback to start for the franchise since Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Broncos coach Sean Payton named Nix the starter after a strong training camp and preseason from the former Duck. Before week one, Nix was named captain by his fellow teammates.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Struggles Tempering National Championship Expectations
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Coach Dan Lanning Reacts After Boise State: 'Angry, Relief'
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History