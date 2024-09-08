Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks survived the Boise State Broncos, 37-34, on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium to extend their nation-leading nonconference home winning streak to 34 games. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington kicked a last-second 25-yard field goal to seal the victory.
The matchup was jam-packed of ups, downs and fireworks. It was a 'hold onto your ball caps' kind of game.
"They were resilient," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said to the broadcast after the game. "We kicked ourselves in the - the foot - a bunch today. Ultimately we have a team that went and got the W. A lot we can learn from this game but we have a resilient team."
"When we are in rhythm we can be really special, when we are out of rhythm, we are not. So it's about us getting continuing to find moments of them," Lanning continued.
The victory is Oregon's first ever win over Boise State, now with a 1-3 record vs. the Broncos. The matchup featured two legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders in Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Oregon's performance did not silence any questions about its lackluster Week 1 play, in which the Ducks squeaked by the Idaho Vandals, 24-14.
Against Boise State, the Ducks fumbled the ball twice, missed a PAT, committed nine penalties, allowed four sacks and could not limit Jeanty, who rushed for three touchdowns. Jeanty now has 450 yards with nine touchdowns in the first two weeks of the 2024 college football season.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's goal vs. Boise State included more explosive plays on offense. The Ducks delivered, starting with a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to receiver Evan Stewart in the second quarter. Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden added electricity with a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Oregon receiver and returner Tez Johnson dazzled on special teams, returning a punt for 85 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. It marked the first Oregon punt returned for a touchdown since 2018.
To add to the madness, running back Noah Whittington blazed with a 100-yard kickoff return.
Gabriel moved to second all-time in NCAA history for total touchdowns (155) following his first quarter touchdown run vs. Boise State. Gabriel finished 18-of 21 for 243 yards and two touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown.
On the ground, running back Jordan James led the team with 102 yards on 17 attempts. Oregon was outgained in rushing yards, 221-111.
The bad news? Oregon allowed four sacks in the first half to Boise State. After giving up three sacks in week 1 to Idaho, the concerning trend is becoming a glaring problem.
"We knew we had to get after Dillon Gabriel," said Boise State coach Spencer Danielson to the broadcast. "Everything runs through him. And out guys are playing hard. We have to finish though. We have to finish together."
Boise State running back Jeanty showed why he's considered to be the first running back drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty finished with 192 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns.
“One of the things that makes him so different, his ability to stiff arm right he does a really good job with that. Stiff arm. You see it on film consistently,” Lanning said.
Next up, Oregon travels to Corvallis, Oregon to face a familiar foe in the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 14th at 12:30 p.m. PT. It's Oregon's last nonconference game before it begins Big Ten regular season on September 28th on the road at UCLA.
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?