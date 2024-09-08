Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 2-0 in his first two games at Oregon. However, each of these wins over Idaho and Boise State were much closer than expected.
In Oregon's 37-34 win vs. the Boise State Broncos, Gabriel finished 18 for 21, passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
If the Ducks want to compete for a national championship this season, they are going to have to change some things. What did Dillon Gabriel have to say about the Ducks last second win tonight?
"You're insane if you keep doing the same shit and there is no change in result," said Gabriel. "You're doing the same thing. I think we've done a good job of changing it in practice, and I think we did clean up some certain things, but there is a lot more to clean up."
Gabriel Says “There’s a lot to clean up”
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel knows it is no secret that the Ducks must be much better heading forward. They have squeaked by in their first two games, but the way they are playing will not get it done when they play the Ohio State’s and Michigan’s of the world.
When discussing the Duck’s 37-34 win over Boise State, Gabriel said “Everyone was taking their turn of messing up…Fumbles, penalties…It can’t happen.”
"There's going to be a lot of self-reflection and going to the doctor as coach says, and cleaning shit up," Gabriel added. "We have to. There's only so much you can get away with and you have to not put yourself in position."
Oregon was in real trouble of dropping their first non-conference home game since 2008. Funny enough, that loss was to…Boise State. Tonight, the Broncos looked to be on their way to repeating history. Boise State took a 34-27 lead early in the 4th quarter on an Ashton Jeanty 8-yard touchdown run following a Dillon Gabriel fumble. On the ensuing kickoff, Oregon’s Noah Whittington returned the kick to the house to tie the game back up at 34-34.
For a minute, it appeared that Whittington dropped the ball early going into the end zone, but the Ducks picked the ball up in the end zone so it didn’t matter either way and the touchdown stood. Every Duck fan watching had Kaelin Clay flashbacks from a Utah and Oregon game in 2014. Utah’s Clay dropped the ball before the goalie and the Ducks picked it up and ran the other way for a touchdown.
Luckily for Gabriel and the Ducks, after tying the game on the Whittington return, the defense stepped up. They forced multiple stops down the stretch. Oregon got the ball back with enough time to get kicker Atticus Sappington in range for a 25-yard game-winning field goal, which he drilled as time expired to give Oregon the 37-34 win.
Gabriel Says the Duck’s Problems Can Be Fixed
Dillon Gabriel doesn’t seem too worried about Oregon struggles in the first two games of the season.
Gabriel said that while there were plenty of mistakes made tonight “they are fixable.”
Oregon had 9 penalties for 74 yards. That combined with multiple fumbles is a recipe for disaster. The Ducks will match up against Oregon State next week, where they will need to be better to get out of Corvallis with a win.
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Live Score Updates
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: Channel, Streaming, Big Ten Blackout?
MORE: Payton Pritchard Honored At Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State
MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Captain, Makes History
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?