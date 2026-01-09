Oregon's Biggest Transfer Portal Losses Before Playoff Semifinals

While the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing for a showdown with the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, coach Dan Lanning is pulling double-time by trying to navigate the transfer portal while simultaneously getting his team prepared for the semifinal.

Oregon has seen quite a few of their running backs enter the portal. Running backs Makhi Hughes, Jayden Limar, and Jay Harris have all officially entered the portal, although Harris will be available against Indiana. Still, Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. are the two main backs left for Lanning and his staff to work with for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Oregon Ducks Secondary Loses Key Depth Pieces To Transfer Portal

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' running back room isn't the only position group that has been decimated by the transfer portal. The Ducks' secondary has taken a bit of a hit as well. Oregon has lost defensive backs Jahlil Florence, Sione Laulea, and Dakoda Fields. Oregon has also lost safeties Solomon Davis and Kingston Lopa in the middle of the team's postseason run.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main additions to the Ducks' transfer portal so far have all been special teams. The Ducks added a punter and a kicker from the University of Nevada in Bailey Ettridge and Keaton Emmett. The Ducks also added a long snapper in RJ Todd from Western Michigan. Oregon has yet to add a position player to the fold through the 2026 transfer portal.

The Ducks also lost a backup quarterback to the transfer portal. Former Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad entered the transfer portal. Novosad lost the backup job to Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas, who appeared in six games during the season.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room Shrinks Due To Transfer Portal

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon’s wide receiver room took a small hit due to the transfer portal, as well. Wide receivers Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe have both left the Ducks in search of a new home. With Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore expected as the No. 1 option next season, some Oregon receivers may try to be the No. 1 option at a different school.

The Ducks have only lost one player on the offensive line so far, with offensive lineman Like Moala entering the portal. The Ducks in total lost seven offensive players and six defensive players, with none of the 13 players considered starters for Lanning’s team. Still, 13 losses is a healthy amount, and Ducks fans should expect Lanning to address various needs through the portal.

The transfer portal will close on Jan. 16, with players whose teams compete in the CFP national championship being awarded five additional days to find a new home if they wish to move on. Players must enter the portal by Jan. 16, but they do not need to be committed to a new school by then.