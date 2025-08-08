Oregon Ducks To Break Program's NFL Draft Record Again In 2026?
It's no secret that Dan Lanning and his staff are having success getting their players to the professional level. After Lanning's first season with Oregon in 2023, the Ducks tied the program record with six players drafted and then broke that record in 2024 with eight drafted. In 2025, a new record was set as 10 Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With two first round picks produced by Oregon last year in defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., the Ducks are shaping up to have even more first-round picks come the 2026 Draft
ESPN's Jordan Reid has predicted 12 players from Oregon will be drafted in 2026, setting a new program record.
Starting in the Trenches
Nevada transfer offensive tackle Isaiah World earned "The top prospect to know" accolade from Reid, and rightfully so.
The 6-8, 318-pound redshirt senior didn't allow a single sack last season at Nevada, and only allowed five pressures. While World is an expected first rounder, Oregon's other offensive linemen, Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, USC transfer Emannuel Pregnon, and Texas State transfer Alex Harkey, are all expected to go on Day 3 of the draft.
The Backfield-Duo
Ducks running back Makhi Hughes the highly touted transfer from Tulane, and rusher Noah Whittington are expected to lead Oregon's ground game.
Hughes ran for 1,401 yards along side 15 touchdowns last season for Tulane, and Whittington found his spark last season as the then Redshirt Senior was battling back from a leg injury that ended his 2023 season. Whittington rushed for 504 yards accompanied by 6 touchdowns as the Ducks RB2.
Another NFL Caliber Tight end
Despite losing program record setting tight end Terrance Ferguson to the Draft, yet again the Ducks have a player to fill the void that once was Ferguson. The now Los Angeles Ram left the program as the all-time leader among tight ends in receptions with 134 and receiving touchdowns at 16 during his career as a Duck.
While Sadiq's season was mostly spent as the second option to Ferguson, he showed flashes of his potential. As a sophomore he appeared in all 14 games with 24 receptions totaling 308 yards and two touchdown catches in the Big Ten Championship.
In fact, Sadiq is Reid's top tight end on the board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Dominant Defenders set for Departure
Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uigalelei finished third in the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks, and earned all Big Ten first-team honors from the media, and second-team from the league's coaches in 2024. As a junior, Uigalelei is receving second and third round grades from scouts according to Reid while defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington is viewed as a middle to late second round graded prospect.
One of Oregon's most prominent defensive additions from the transfer portal was Purdue's Dillon Thieneman. The 6-0, 205-pound safety is regarded as a top-75 candidate in the draft. As a freshman Thieneman had six interceptions, and won the Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In his sophomore campaign, he led all Big Ten defensive backs with 104 tackles on the season, 70 being solo with 34 assists.
Last but not least, Ducks linebacker Bryce Boetcher is expected to raise his draft stock in his last season of eligibility.
Last year the 6-2, 232-pound inside linebacker was the first Duck to win the Burlsworth Trophy, and was named All-Big Ten second team by both coaches and media. The Eugene native led the team with a career high 94 tackles, and a team-high 50 solo takedowns.