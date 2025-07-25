Why Hasn’t Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Named Starting Quarterback Yet?
LAS VEGAS - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has not officially named a starting quarterback for the 2025 football season.
What is Lanning is looking for in the quarterback competition as fall camp practices begin next week?
"We want guys to take care of the ball," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "We have enough talent around that you don't have to make every play yourself. Great decision makers that are able to make great throws, and we have some guys that can do that."
Why hasn't he named a starter yet?
An open competition between redshirt sophomore Dante Moore and fellow quarterback returners Austin Novosad and Luke Moga doubles-down on Lanning's philosophy that nothing is given and that every position is earned.
"We've got a competition at every position. I think that's part of what makes our play special is there's no expectation," Lanning told Amaranthus. "If we have guys that are playing above the line, winning football at multiple spots, then maybe you see a couple different guys out there."
What is the timeline for when Lanning wants to officially name his starting quarterback?
"I'm sure we'll know who our quarterback is before we get to our first game. That doesn't mean we'll announce it to the world," Lanning continued.
It is clear that Moore has earned the confidence from his teammates and coaches, who believe in the transfer from UCLA. After cutting body fat, improving his speed and honing in on his decision making, Moore has all the tools to star in the Big Ten this season.
Oregon's leading tackler, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and Moore have developed a strong friendship this offseason through country music and golf. The two are stepping into leadership roles as the Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title.
"He's very authentic to himself and he has a lot of confidence, but he's not arrogant either," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "He's humble as well. And the way he puts touch on his ball when he throws it is amazing. I'm excited for him."
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq can't help but smile when he talks about Moore.
"Raw talent. Being honest with you, he can make just about any throw there is, and he's capable of just about anything," Sadiq told Amaranthus. "On top of that, he's just a great human, and he has a great ability to connect with the guys."
Lanning praised Moore's ability to be patient, and backup former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season.
"I think probably what impressed me most with Dante is not wanting to be in a microwave society, not wanting to just get it fast because there's an opportunity in front of him, but to have the slow-cooked meal, to have the opportunity to sit back and mature and learn, learn from experiences that you don't necessarily have to be on the field to feel," Lanning said.
Lanning knows what he's doing with quarterbacks - the proof is in the pudding.
For the first time in program history, Oregon produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists in former Oregon quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix.
Back-to-back-to-back Heisman trophy finalists would be incredible... and could be possible.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback certainly benefitted from more than a year in Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein's offensive system, while picking up tips from Gabriel.
Changes in Moore are noticeable from when he transferred to Oregon from UCLA in December of 2023 to now. He is more of a vocal leader and is taking charge in organizing team activities off the field. In media interview sessions this spring, Moore is loose and confident. On the field, he's focused on protecting the ball and pushing his teammates to be better.
... Could be a recipe for success for the Ducks in 2025.