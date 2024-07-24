Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Battle Texas A&M Aggies For No. 1 Safety McNutt
Power-five football programs around the nation are competing for the No. 1 safety recruit in the Nation Trey McNutt. After delaying his commitment, the five-star prospect will take a visit to the Texas A&M Aggies this week, a less than ideal situation for the Ducks.
The six-foot 185-pound defensive back was originally scheduled to make his commitment July 19th. McNutt would decide between Florida, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M and Oregon. However just hours before the Ohio native was intended to make his decision, he reposted information that he would push back his commitment until August 3, giving the class of 2025 standout an additional two weeks to solidify his choice.
The competition for the five-star safety is fierce and multiple programs have continued to push for McNutt's commitment. One of these programs making a late effort is Texas A&M.
“It’s getting tight with the aggies,” said On3’s Steve Wiltfong who believes Texas A&M’s late jump for McNutt could have contributed to the decision date being pushed back.
The Texas A&M Aggies will host McNutt Wednesday to Friday, the No. 1 safety will then touch down in Eugene for another visit with the Ducks Friday to Sunday.
To say McNutt's previous visit to Oregon was successful would be an understatement. The five-star was excited about the University of Oregon's football program, raving about Oregon's coaching staff and overall energy.
'Coach Dan (Lanning), he set the tone for Oregon and he let me know that they're going for a national championship and that the program is going up and they want me,' said McNutt. 'He let me know that I'm at the top of their board and him being a defensive coach is pretty cool.'
Unlike previous head coaches Mario Cristobal and Chip Kelly, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's expertise falls on the defensive side of the ball. Prior to his Oregon tenure, Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia where he directed the top defense in the nation. Lanning’s defensive experience has brought a different perspective to the program, and so far, this unique perspective is working on and off the field.
In his first two seasons as Oregon coach Dan Lanning has compiled a strong record of 22-5 including two bowl game wins. (Holiday Bowl in 2022 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2023).
Off the field, Lanning's defense-focused approach has helped him land the nation's top defensive recruits and transfers including defensive back Jabbar Muhammad who transferred from Washington, Josiah Sharma class of 2025 defensive lineman and Nasir Wyatt a class of 2025 linebacker. Lanning is looking to add another defensive force to Oregon's roster in McNutt, and so far, his pursuit seems successful.
“I had a great return to Oregon,” McNutt told On3's Steve Wiltfong after his most recent visit in June. “Coach Lanning and the staff continue to excite me about Oregon. When I got off the plane the whole staff was here playing music and turned up with energy. The program Oregon has and is leading to become is elite if you look at it... Oregon is making it a tough decision with where I want to play at."
Although the Ducks are still trending for the No. 1 safety, McNutt's visit to Texas A&M has the potential to shake things up. Can Oregon land another five-start recruit, or will the Aggies emerge victorious?