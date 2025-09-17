Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Make College Football Playoff History In New Bracket Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are off to yet another hot start to their season, with a 3-0 undefeated record through their first three games. A recent College Football Playoff prediction has coach Dan Lanning and Oregon in new territory.

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start in their 2025 season, outscoring opponents by a score of 162-30 through three games. With three weeks down in the college football season, and the Ducks ranked at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

On3’s Andy Staples took a crack at predicting the 12-team bracket for the College Football Playoff and it has the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning in new territory.

Oregon At No. 5 In Staples' College Football Playoff Prediction

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff Ohio State Penn State Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Dante Moore
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Staples has the Ducks at the No. 5 spot in his CFP prediction. It is a ranking that Ducks fans will remember well, as Penn State landed at the No. 5 spot and had an easier path through the bracket in 2024, after losing to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Ducks at No. 5 would set up to make history for Oregon. It would mean the Ducks host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium for the first time ever. The Autzen Stadium attendance record and decibel record would be at risk of being broken.

Staples Predicts A First Round Matchup With Tulane For Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff Ohio State Penn State Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Dante Moore
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans as the Oregon Ducks football team walk to the locker room before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Staples has the Ducks playing against Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It would mean Ducks running back Makhi Hughes would be able to compete against his former team.

The No. 5 ranking also means that Staples believes the Ducks will not win the Big Ten Championship. With Ohio State and Penn State both in Staples' top four, it also means he predicts the Ducks won't even make the Big Ten championship game. His prediction is:

No. 1 defending national champions Ohio State

No. 2 Miami Hurricanes

No. 3 LSU Tigers

No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions

The Ducks at No. 5 would also mean they would start their postseason run on the same side of the bracket as defending champions Ohio State.

Staples has predicted that the Ducks will play on the road in the quarterfinals of the CFP, with Oregon taking on Penn State in the Cotton Bowl in Texas. According to Staples, it would be the second time that the Ducks and Nittany Lions meet up this season.

The rest of the bracket predicted by Andy Staples has some surprises. Staples has Georgia Tech finishing the season ranked at No. 10 and Florida State at No. 7. Staples has the Ducks in the quarterfinal round against Penn State, meaning if the Ducks were to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, they would meet up with one of Ohio State, Texas A&M, or Oklahoma. 

How Many Big Ten Teams Will Make CFP?

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moor e College Football Playoff Ohio State Penn State Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Dante Moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is interviewed on the field after the win over Oklahoma State at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The breakdown for Staples' bracket is as follows: three Big Ten teams (Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon), and four SEC teams (Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, and Georgia).

Staples' lone Big 12 representative is Texas Tech, and his three ACC teams are Miami, Georgia Tech, and Florida State. Staples has Tulane, who are currently 3-0, representing the Group of Five in the CFP.

