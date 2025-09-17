Oregon Ducks Make College Football Playoff History In New Bracket Prediction
The Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start in their 2025 season, outscoring opponents by a score of 162-30 through three games. With three weeks down in the college football season, and the Ducks ranked at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
On3’s Andy Staples took a crack at predicting the 12-team bracket for the College Football Playoff and it has the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning in new territory.
Oregon At No. 5 In Staples' College Football Playoff Prediction
Staples has the Ducks at the No. 5 spot in his CFP prediction. It is a ranking that Ducks fans will remember well, as Penn State landed at the No. 5 spot and had an easier path through the bracket in 2024, after losing to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Ducks at No. 5 would set up to make history for Oregon. It would mean the Ducks host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium for the first time ever. The Autzen Stadium attendance record and decibel record would be at risk of being broken.
Staples Predicts A First Round Matchup With Tulane For Oregon Ducks
Staples has the Ducks playing against Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It would mean Ducks running back Makhi Hughes would be able to compete against his former team.
The No. 5 ranking also means that Staples believes the Ducks will not win the Big Ten Championship. With Ohio State and Penn State both in Staples' top four, it also means he predicts the Ducks won't even make the Big Ten championship game. His prediction is:
No. 1 defending national champions Ohio State
No. 2 Miami Hurricanes
No. 3 LSU Tigers
No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions
The Ducks at No. 5 would also mean they would start their postseason run on the same side of the bracket as defending champions Ohio State.
Staples has predicted that the Ducks will play on the road in the quarterfinals of the CFP, with Oregon taking on Penn State in the Cotton Bowl in Texas. According to Staples, it would be the second time that the Ducks and Nittany Lions meet up this season.
The rest of the bracket predicted by Andy Staples has some surprises. Staples has Georgia Tech finishing the season ranked at No. 10 and Florida State at No. 7. Staples has the Ducks in the quarterfinal round against Penn State, meaning if the Ducks were to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, they would meet up with one of Ohio State, Texas A&M, or Oklahoma.
How Many Big Ten Teams Will Make CFP?
The breakdown for Staples' bracket is as follows: three Big Ten teams (Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon), and four SEC teams (Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, and Georgia).
Staples' lone Big 12 representative is Texas Tech, and his three ACC teams are Miami, Georgia Tech, and Florida State. Staples has Tulane, who are currently 3-0, representing the Group of Five in the CFP.