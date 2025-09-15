Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks’ Start Drawing Comparisons to Best Seasons Ever

The Oregon Ducks are off to a flying start in 2025 after their blowout win over the Northwestern Wildcats to improve to 3-0. Oregon has outscored opponents by 132 points this season. How does that compare to some of the best Ducks teams in the past?

The Oregon Ducks improved to 3-0 this season in their 34-14 Big Ten conference win over the Northwestern Wildcats. Despite this, Oregon dropped two spots in this week AP Top 25 Poll from No. 4 to No. 6. 

How 2025 Ducks Compare to Other Oregon Teams

This Oregon team under coach Dan Lanning has one of the highest point differentials in school history through three games. The Ducks point differential is +132 with their 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats, 69-3 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and 34-14 win over Northwestern. 

There have been only four Ducks teams in history with a higher point differential through three games; 2010 (+176), 2013 (+157), 1910 (+154), and 1916 (+150). 

That 2010 team with the best point differential through three games went undefeated in the regular season with a 12-0 record before losing the BCS National Championship to the Auburn Tigers. Could this Ducks team be on their way to a 12-0 regular season as well?

That team in 2010 was led by coach Chip Kelly and an explosive offense with quarterback Darron Thomas, running back LaMichael James, and wide receiver Jeff Maehl. They averaged a staggering 47.0 points per game which was the highest in the entire country.

The 2025 team has averaged 54 points per game. They are led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is in his first season starting for Oregon after being the backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Ducks Drop Two Spots in AP Poll

The Oregon Ducks came into the season ranked as the No. 7 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. After their first two games, they moved up to No. 4. Now the Ducks find themselves at No. 6 as they prepare for their in-state rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 13. 

The two teams that jumped Oregon in the rankings this week were the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs. Miami dominated the USF Bulls while Georgia won a thrilling overtime game on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is the entire top 10 of the AP Poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes 

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

3. LSU Tigers

4. Miami Hurricanes 

5. Georgia Bulldogs

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Florida State Seminoles

8. Texas Longhorns 

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Texas A&M Aggies

While the Ducks dropping two spots after winning a road conference game by 20 may seem unfair, there is still a bunch of opportunities for them to move up as the season progresses. 

Oregon still has three games on their schedule against teams that are in the Top 25; No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, and No. 25 USC Trojans. 

