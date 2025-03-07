Oregon Ducks Best Uniform In College Football? Trending For Award
It's no secret that the Oregon Ducks boast some of the most innovative and unique uniform designs in college football. This year, the Ducks rolled out their "Generation O" line, paying homage to the uniforms of yesteryear. Now, one of those uniforms is getting some buzz for an online award.
UNISWAG, an online social media account documenting uniforms from around the college athletes sphere, announced that Oregon's "Warp Speed" all-white uniforms worn during the Ducks' historic win at "The Big House" against the Michigan Wolverines is one of the nominees for their Uniform of the Year competition.
UNISWAG's contest includes 20 different uniform combinations from different programs. Other programs nominated for the fan-voted award include West Virginia's all-black coal miner tribute, UCF's NASA inspired constellation uniforms, Tennessee's black and orange "Venom" look, and Notre Dame's gold gilded detail uniforms.
The "Warp Speed" all-white uniforms were the final main combination from the "Generation O" line, designed by father-son duo Quinn Van Horne and Todd Van Horne at Van Horne Designs. The white and silver "Storm Trooper" inspired fit did not debut with the original four designs for the line, including the "Fly Era" all-black combination, the green and yellow "Gang Green," the "Heroes" design made Oregon coach Dan Lanning's family, and the "Mighty Oregon" yellow and white combination. However, the design was leaked accidentally by The Duck Store earlier in the year, tipping off fans that a white uniform was on the way.
This design is a direct reference to Oregon’s previous to Michigan in 2007, dubbed “Blowout in the Big House.” Chip Kelly, former Oregon coach, was then working as offensive coordinator. The famous “Statue of Liberty” fake play called by Kelly for running back Jonathan Stewart and quarterback Dennis Dixon is heavily considered an iconic moment for the Oregon program, which makes sense as to why the two former Ducks were featured in the “Warp Speed” uniform reveal video.
“We also wanted to be able to honor the 2012 Oregon vs. USC uniform that had Oregon go down and storm LA. So, that had a lot of meaning with the ‘beetle’ number fill within it,” said Quinn Van Horne about the uniforms.
“When we’re wearing all white, we just want to be fast and aggressive. We want to play at warp speed,” said Kenny Farr, Oregon’s football equipment administrator during the reveal video for the "Warp Speed" uniform.
When discussing the "Fly Era" all-black uniform, which is an inverse of the "Warp Speed," the Van Horne's touched on all the in-depth references they used to make the now nominee for Uniform of the Year.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne said.
“Each little piece tells a story,” Todd Van Horne said. “I think that story makes up a powerful narrative at the end and I think that when they take the field, they’re representing something that’s bigger than themselves and that’s really neat.”
Fans can vote online for UNISWAG's Uniform of the Year on their website.