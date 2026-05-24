Oregon Commit Hunter Vaughn’s Journey That Defies Modern Recruiting Mold

From 8-man football fields in rural Oregon to a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Oregon Ducks, wide receiver Hunter Vaughn’s story represents something increasingly rare in modern recruiting.

The class of 2026 wide receiver recruit committed to Oregon on May 21, becoming the third player from Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon, to join the Ducks’ 2026 class. Vaughn joins defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and offensive lineman Aiden Lewey. However, Vaughn’s path to Oregon looked different from the beginning.

Willamette’s Hunter Vaughn, center, runs against Sheldon during the first half. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn began his high school career at North Douglas High School in Drain, Oregon, a public school with roughly 100 to 115 students. Football there looked far different than it does at powerhouse programs.

“We played nine man, just because at a small school, it's hard with the number of kids,” explained Vaughn in an exclusive interview with Oregon on SI's Olivia Cleary. “We were combined with another local school. We did that for two years. Then my junior year, we went back to eight man, and I kind of just blew everything up.”

And he did.

Vaughn broke multiple state records that year, and that success is what made him realize that he wanted to and was capable of playing football at the next level. He also knew that, in order to do so, it was in his best interest to move up to the 6A level and play 11-man.

That jump came last summer when Vaughn transferred to Willamette High School in Eugene. For many athletes, that transition can be overwhelming. For a receiver especially, moving from 8-man football to a full 11-man game means tighter windows, faster defenders and less open space, but Vaughn adapted quickly.

Willamette coach Josh Line, center, celebrates the win over Thurston Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought it was going to feel crowded. I wasn't going to be able to move the way I could move, but once I finally got on the field in our first game, I literally told one of my coaches, ‘I actually have a lot of room to work with.’ So the jump was actually pretty, pretty smooth and easy for me,” Vaughn said.

A Late Start

Unlike many Division I recruits who begin building offers during sophomore and junior years, Vaughn’s recruiting process did not begin until much later.

Coming from a small-school background, the receiver did not begin gaining meaningful recruiting traction until his senior year. That late start placed him behind the typical recruiting timeline but ultimately reinforces the persistence that has defined his journey.

Vaughn committed to Portland State following a scholarship offer on January 25.

Willamette’s Hunter Vaughn, right, celebrates his touchdown against Sheldon with teammate Knox Smith during the first half. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the story did not stop there. Deciding to run track changed everything.

Despite never running track before, Vaughn decided to compete in hopes of opening additional recruiting doors.

“I was obviously fast on my football film, but the validated speed on the on the track is kind of what got coaches to be like, okay, we can trust, we can trust this kid's speed,” said Vaughn.

Interest followed, including attention from larger programs like Washington State. Vaughn asked Portland State to release him from his commitment.

Then Oregon called.

“They gave me an offer, and I was just like, I'm coming, like right then and there. I knew I was going to Oregon,” Vaughn said.

Following a Proven Walk-On Path

Vaughn’s commitment also connects him to a familiar Oregon storyline.

His Willamette head coach, Josh Line, once followed a similar route.

Willamette coach Josh Line cheers his team before the beginning of the second half against Thurston. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Line walked on at Oregon under Mike Bellotti and eventually earned a scholarship while playing fullback from 1999-2001. Eugene native and former Duck linebacker Bryce Boettcher proved that success story still exists in modern college football.

Boettcher joined Oregon football as a walk-on in 2022 after initially arriving on a baseball scholarship. His relentless development eventually earned him a scholarship, the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy and a fourth-round NFL Draft selection by the Indianapolis Colts in 2026.

Line believes Vaughn carries that same competitive mentality.

“Hunter matches the level he's at, and that has been his story so far. He excels wherever he's plugged himself in,” said Line. “Hunter's always chasing opportunities, and he's never had anything handed to him, but he is an incredibly talented young man. I mean, he's just got some God-given talent.”

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That adaptability has defined Vaughn’s football journey.

“I obviously was like confident in myself because of my past years, and I've just always naturally played up, like if the comps better than I'm better with it. So I think that it's just going to continue to happen as I jump the rankings, and like the levels of football that I play, and I have no other expectation other than to do that exact thing,” Vaughn said.

Built for Competition

Vaughn will enter one of the nation’s deepest receiver rooms at Oregon.

With wide receiver Evan Stewart returning from injury, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan back and wide receiver Dakorien Moore coming off a standout freshman season, competition will be fierce. However, that environment does not intimidate Vaughn.

It motivates him.

“I’m confident in myself because of my past years, and I've just always naturally played up. If the competition’s better than I'm better with it. So I think that it's just going to continue to happen,” Vaughn said.

Beyond football, Vaughn continues balancing multiple sports while planning to study business and sports management.

Willamette’s Hunter Vaughn finishes third in the boys 100-meter dash during the Oregon Relays on April 3, 2026, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He plays baseball and is running track for the first time this spring, often moving from one practice directly to another while still attending football workouts and maintaining academics.

“There's days where he's throwing his baseball cleats on right after track practice to go over and run bases for the baseball team, and then soon as the baseball game's over, he heads back to track practice,” said Line. “He's working out in the afternoon, in the morning he's doing speed training still, he's working on his ball skills, he shows up and does workouts with us when we're throwing routes in the morning during our football class.”

Line believes that mindset may be Vaughn’s greatest strength.

“Hunter's best strength, is that he's an incredible competitor. he wants to win, and he loves competing,” Line said.

Willamette's Hunter Vaughn steals third before stealing home as the Willamette Wolverines host the Sheldon Irish on March, 31, 2026, at Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn’s journey defies many of today’s recruiting trends. He did not attend a national boarding school or specialize in only one sport. He simply kept challenging himself.

And for younger athletes watching, he hopes his story carries a message bigger than football.

“No matter where you play, if you take the right steps, and if you're serious enough about it, you can go anywhere you want. it's not just about the people on the field, it's about your, your own ability, the work that you put in yourself that people don't see, and the decisions you make to better yourself,” Vaughn said.

For Vaughn, Oregon is not the finish line; it’s only the beginning.

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