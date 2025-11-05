Another Oregon Ducks Cornerback is Entering the Transfer Portal
Ahead of their road matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Oregon Ducks are experiencing some changes to their depth at cornerback as the crucial month of November begins.
After losing veteran cornerback Jahlil Florence to the transfer portal over the weekend, the Ducks are saying goodbye to another member of the secondary.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields is no longer with the team and plans to enter the transfer portal after spending two years in Eugene. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Dakoda Fields Saw Limited Playing Time at Oregon
A product of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA., Fields was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He chose Oregon over offers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and many more.
Fields originally committed to the USC Trojans in June 2023 but flipped to Oregon shortly after in August of that year. He took a visit to Eugene two months prior to his flip and clearly liked what he saw.
However, things didn't quite work out with the Ducks. Fields didn't appear in a game as a freshman last season and utilized his redshirt. He played in Oregon's season-opening win over Montana State in August, posting just one tackle, but did not have an impact beyond that.
Fields came from a talented high school program at Junipero Serra where he was able to make a name for himself. However, he will now have to reprove himself to a new coaching staff for wherever his next destination might be.
Other notables alums from Junipero Serra are Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson, NFL free agent wide receiver Robert Woods, former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson and Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy. This is not to be confused with the Junipero Serra High School of the same name in San Mateo, CA., which is where NFL legend Tom Brady went to high school.
Dan Lanning Moving Forward With Current Roster Amid Changes
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media earlier this week and discussed Florence's departure. But unsurprisingly, it's clear he's focused on what he has with the current roster depsite both Florence and Fields hitting the transfer portal.
“I really like the work of our guys got in this past week," Lanning said. "I think we found some things that we could grow from. Talked a little bit about it last week, just our ability to jump into some self-scout, attack, some things that we felt like we could improve, and then really identify what's going to show up with these upcoming opponents. In my mind, we're kind of in the third quarter of the season with what we're facing, and there's some great teams that we're going to see over the next few weeks,” Lanning said.
Oregon was ranked No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night while Iowa jumped up to No. 20.
The Ducks will have a chance to add a resume-boosting win when the Saturday's game from Kinnick Stadium kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT.