Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Drops Interesting Comparison Between Oregon And Indiana

Since 2000, the Iowa Hawkeyes have beaten seven AP top-10 opponents at Kinnick Stadium. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have a tough task ahead in a hostile road environment in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Arden Cravalho

Iowa Hawkeyes Oregon Ducks Kirk Ferentz Kinnick Stadium Big Ten college football Dan Lanning football Dante Moore upset schedule / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Both the Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week. The pair has a massive upcoming test that will influence their Big Ten Conference title and College Football Playoff hopes.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is riding a three-game winning streak, but will be challenged against Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's group, which is humming. Oregon has given up only 17 points in its last two matchups against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road and the Wisconsin Badgers at home.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during a football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Dante Moore

When speaking to the media, Ferentz specified that he's been most impressed by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. The Heisman Trophy candidate has been the undisputed leader of the Ducks' offense and someone who can win this program any ball game, throwing for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns on a 71.4 completion percentage thus far.

"He's a guy who can hurt you in a lot of different ways, and the same thing last year. They got a guy that can run around and make some plays, and in that Penn State game, he made a couple that were really, really impressive and gave them a chance to win a really tough ball game. It starts there."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz

Ferentz Compares Oregon To Indiana

Iowa kept it close when they hosted the then No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers back on Sept. 27, 20-15. After watching the film on Oregon, Ferentz found the one similar attribute between the two top programs in the nation.

"The one common denominator is that Indiana and Oregon don't beat themselves. If you open the door at all for Oregon, you're going to pay real quickly. Indiana did a good job of making Oregon having to work in all three phases."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa redshirt senior quarterback Mark Gronowski

Mark Gronowski is the only player in all of college football who has scored a touchdown in every game this season. He has also set the longest touchdown streak by any Big Ten quarterback in conference history.

Through the first nine games, Gronowski has rushed for 11 touchdowns and thrown for four. He was not highly recruited coming out of the 2020 recruiting class and committed to the FCS's South Dakota State Jackrabbits. That was surprising to Gronowski.

"The most interesting thing was that no Big Ten schools offered him. At an early point in his career, he had great success, which is really unusual for a guy that young, and then it continued... Bottom line, it's about production and getting the job done. He has certainly done that."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz

Oregon's run defense will have its hands full with the mobile threat. The Ducks allow 114.8 rushing yards per game, the No. 30-least amount in the country.

Oregon at Iowa betting odds

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell will be on the CBS call for Oregon at Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. PT. This matchup will mark Kinnick Stadium's 26th consecutive sellout.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 6.5 points. The moneyline for the Ducks is -245 and +198 for the Hawkeyes. The over/under is set at 41.5.

This will be the first time these two programs have played since 1994. 1989 was the last time that the Ducks traveled to Iowa, and Ferentz was actually the offensive line coach for the Hawkeyes then.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

