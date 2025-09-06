Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Earns MVP in Win Over Oklahoma State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma State Cowboys met for the first time in the regular season, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore's performance didn't disappoint in the Ducks 69-3 blowout win over the Cowboys

Mario Nordi

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks hosted the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the first time in Eugene marking the second time these two teams have met. The Ducks lead the series 1-0 after a win in 2008 over the Cowboys in the Holiday Bowl.

In the first time these two programs meet during the regular season, Oregon freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, took over and dominated in Oregon's 69-3 victory over Oklahoma State.

Explosive first half

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) carries the ball during the first half for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks were explosive both on the ground and through the air. On the first play of the Ducks second drive redshirt sophomore quarter back Dante Moore threw a 65-yard touchdown for true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore's first collegiate touchdown.

Then within the last six minutes of the first half Dakorien Moore found the end zone a second time on a 25-yard rush.

But that shouldn't shy away from the performance of the rest of the Oregon offense.

Oregon’s Noah Whittington, right, break for the end zone for the first touchdown of the game against Oklahoma State during the first quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the second play of Oregon's opening drive, Whittington lined up in the backfield and exploded for a 59-yard rushing touchdown.

That's the longest rushing touchdown in three years, the last being running back Bucky Irving's 66-yard touchdown in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Whittington ended the first half with a staggering 91 yards on just four attempts.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) scores a touchdown during the first half against Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson (95) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The dominance on the ground was spread around the offense as freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr marched into the end zone for his touchdown as Duck on a 19-yard rush, and junior running back Jayden Limar punching into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

But with a great offensive outing needs to come a dominant defensive performance, and Oregon's secondary did just that.

The Duck defense throttled the Cowboys during the first half, and held them to just a lone field goal. The Cowboys were kept to just 51 passing yards, and 72 rushing yards compared to Oregon's 235 yards in the air paired with their 238 yards on the ground.

Why Dakorien Moore earned MVP

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) breaks a tackle during the first half againt Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kenneth Harris (23) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The game was virtually over by the end of the first half with the Ducks up 41-3 at the start of the second, and that's in large part due to the performance of Dakorien Moore.

Moore's impact was seen through the air and on the ground. The 5-11, 195-pounder from Duncanville, Texas torched the Cowboys secondary. He finished with 69 receiving yards, and 25 rushing yards to accompany his two touchdowns.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) leaps over a Oklahoma State Cowboys defender on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Per On3's Max Torres, Moore's performance today marks the first time since 2019 and fifth time since 1996 that an Oregon receiver had both a receiving and running touchdown.

His performance today showed by the former five-star recruit was ranked as the top receiver in the country by ESPN. A bright future is expected for Moore as he continues to develop under coach Dan Lanning and his staff in Eugene.

