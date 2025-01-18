Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Going Viral After Highlight at Polynesian Bowl
Oregon Ducks receiver signee Dakorien Moore is the program's latest star to stamp his name on the Polynesian Bowl, something he did in highlight fashion during the 2025 edition of the event Friday night.
With under two minutes left in the game, Moore, USC Trojans quarterback signee Husan Longstreet and Team Makai needed a score to break a 21-21 tie. Longstreet, a former Texas A&M commit, wasted no time and launched a deep ball to Moore, who came up with one of the more impressive highlights you'll see.
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2026? Schedule Analysis, Prediction
MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Arrested for 'Pistol-Whipping' Assault
Moore had two defenders draped on him but hardly appeared fazed their presence before making a seemingly effortless one-handed grab before juking out the defense and running into the end zone for the 75-yard score.
Team Makai held on for the 28-21 win over Team Mauka. Moore, Longstreet and 2026 four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds were named the game's MVPs. Former Ducks signee Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was the quarterback for Team Mauka. He transferred to Cal on Jan. 5 after enrolling at Oregon just days before.
Take a look at Moore's highlight play:
The highlight went viral on in the college football social media sphere Friday night. NFL.com even featured Moore's catch on its top plays.
Scott Reed of Rivals pointed out that Oregon football's history of talent at the Polynesian runs deep, and Moore has now added himself to that list.
"Oregon’s longstanding relationship with Polynesian players has greatly elevated the program’s profile," Reed wrote. "From Haloti Ngata, Marcus Mariota, Dillon Gabriel, Matayo Uiagalelei, and many others, the Ducks have laid a solid foundation."
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has already spoken highly of Moore and will likely have his excitement level rise once he sees the highlight.
"Dakorien is a guy that I love to be able to talk about," Lanning said of Moore after early signing day. "One of the things I think people don't realize when you talk about highly-recruited players, one of the things that makes him so special is he came here multiple times on Saturday Night Live and and was able to go out there and compete. And he's a guy that didn't have to go out there and run, and he wants to do every single drill and show everybody why he's so talented. Whether it's playing wideout or even going out there at DB or running the 40, he's the guy that wants to be involved in that, and so we're thrilled to have him in our program."
MORE: Buffalo Bills Prep for Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson By Signing Dual Threat QB
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Reacts To Future of Oregon Ducks Quarterback Position, Dante Moore
MORE: Most Valuable College Athletic Programs: Oregon Ducks' $780 Million, SEC Dominates
MORE: Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck To Make More NIL Money Than Denver Broncos Bo Nix