Oregon Ducks Recruiting And Transfer Portal Classes Dominating Rankings

The Oregon Ducks will enter the 2025 season with a roster strengthened by top-ranked recruiting and transfer portal classes. Coach Dan Lanning has assembled a mix of incoming freshmen, key transfers, and returning players to position the team for another year of championship aspirations.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have succeeded in securing a roster full of talent and potential for the upcoming season. The Ducks boast one of the top classes in the nation, both freshmen and transfers. Oregon ranks No. 5 in the nation in 2025 recruits and No. 10 in the 2025 transfer football team rankings, according to 247 Sports. The Ducks’ portal additions, as well as their incoming freshmen, are ranked among the best in the nation. 

According to On3’s class rankings, Oregon’s efforts in both the transfer portal and high school recruiting are among the top five in the country. Oregon is ranked No. 4 in On3’s 2025 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings. The Ducks sit just above conference foe Ohio State, which is ranked No. 5. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon takes the No. 5 spot overall, with the remainder of the top ten including Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas

In 2023, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning secured the nation’s ninth-ranked transfer portal class. The following year, the Ducks found success in the portal again, landing the nation’s No. 2 transfer class (No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference). This year, Lanning is continuing that trend, as Oregon is securing its third straight top-ten transfer portal class. 

The Ducks have recently bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, assembling an impressive group of new additions who have already proven their abilities at previous programs. This standout class includes former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman, ex-Tulane running back and the No. 1 running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes, and former USC offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, among others. Oregon’s success in the portal is a key example of coach Dan Lanning’s aggressive yet effective approach to strengthening his team’s lineup. 

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen safety Kenneth McShan (0) during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen safety Kenneth McShan (0) during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In terms of Oregon’s incoming freshmen, the Ducks landed multiple players who rank among the best in the nation and are top-ranked at their respective positions. The Ducks are bringing in the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025, Dakorien Moore, as well as the No. 1 player in Alabama, cornerback Na’eem Offord, along with many more talented athletes full of potential. 

It’s not just newcomers anticipated to set the Ducks up for success in 2025. The Ducks also return a handful of talented players, such as receiver Evan Stewart, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and last season’s conference sack leader Matayo Uiagalelei, all of whom announced they would return for another season in green and yellow. Oregon’s current roster also includes younger athletes who will likely take on an increased role after utilizing the 2024 season to develop. That list includes receivers Justius Lowe, Jurrion Dickey, and Jeremiah McClellan, as well as running back Jayden Limar and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s offense is anticipated to be led by UCLA transfer Dante Moore, who served as Oregon’s backup quarterback this season. Expectations are high for Moore, as he has already emerged as an early favorite for next season’s Heisman Trophy. 

With a mix of already proven talent from the portal, promising newcomers, and seasoned veterans, the Ducks are primed to make a serious impact in the 2025 season. Oregon is undoubtebly setting the stage for another year of championship aspirations.  

