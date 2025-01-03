Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Wins MVP at Under Armour All-American Game: 'Too Easy!'
Oregon Ducks 2025 five-star wide receiver signee Dakorien Moore is showing fans why he's expected to be the next freshman phenom in college football in 2025,
At the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando on Thursday, Moore won MVP honors after finishing with 136 all-purpose yards in a 31-19 win for Team Icon over Team Unstoppable.
The former Duncanville (Texas) star even made it on the SportsCenter Top 10 plays after returning a bouncing punt all the way to the house for an 83-yard touchdown in the first quarter:
MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
While talking about the return touchdown in an interview with ESPN, Moore displayed his sky-high confidence and unique personality.
"I ain't gonna lie, when that ball had another bounce it came to me. It was God telling me to pick it up," Moore said. "As a returner, you want the ball so bad, you know you don't get too many of those opportunities where the ball actually comes to you because they don't want to kick you the ball. So when I took it, it was just God telling me get away. ... I wouldn't say it was too boring, but it felt a little too easy. Like all I did was run outside and it was just green grass, like they didn't want to come get me or something."
Take a look at the interview:
Moore received some extensive praise from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning after the early signing period.
"Dakorien is a guy that I love to be able to talk about," Lanning said of Moore. "One of the things I think people don't realize when you talk about highly-recruited players, one of the things that makes him so special is he came here multiple times on Saturday Night Live and and was able to go out there and compete. And he's a guy that didn't have to go out there and run, and he wants to do every single drill and show everybody why he's so talented. Whether it's playing wideout or even going out there at DB or running the 40, he's the guy that wants to be involved in that, and so we're thrilled to have him in our program."
Though Oregon's season ended with heartache after a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, Duck fans can feel confident headed into 2025 knowing that Moore and the rest of the talented recruiting class are bringing big-time ability to Eugene.
Moore will make his Oregon debut when the Ducks open up the 2025 regular season against Montana State on Aug. 30.
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Goes Viral for Supporting Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Debut New Nike Gear Ahead Of Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: No. 1 Running Back Makhi Hughes To Commit To Oregon?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Impressive Attendance vs. Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Lands 4-Star Recruit Jakob Weatherspoon Over Oregon, Notre Dame