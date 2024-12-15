'Crazy S***!' Dez Bryant Reacts to Highlights From Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks receiver commit Dakorien Moore has officially caught the eye of one of the best players in Dallas Cowboys history.
Former NFL receiver and three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant decided to take in the sights and sounds on the Texas high school football scene Saturday night in Allen, Texas. And under the bright lights of the Class 6A Division I state semifinals, Moore made a big impression.
While in attendance at Duncanville vs. North Crowley in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Bryant hopped on social media to react to a big play from Moore while tagging Oregon football's X account.
"@OregonFootball I’m at the game and I just saw DKM do some crazy s*** for 6.. y’all got 1 for sure!" Bryant wrote.
It seems this is the play that Bryant was talking about. Take a look:
Despite the highlight, Moore and the Duncanville Panthers fell short in a 36-34 upset loss to North Crowley. Moore responded to Bryant not too long after on X.
"Appreciate you poppin out OG!! love foreal," Moore tweeted.
A video from Brandid Sports shows Bryant congratulating Moore and some other Duncanville players on the sidelines.
Here's a look:
Bryant ended his nine-year playing career as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (73). He's also third in career catches (531) and fifth in receiving yards (7,459).
As for Moore, he signed with Oregon during the Early National Signing Period. He originally committed to the Ducks on July 4 and will soon prepare to head to Eugene next season with his high school football career now over.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had some high praise for Moore when he spoke with the media after the program signed its 2025 class.
"Dakorien is a guy that I love to be able to talk about," Lanning said. "One of the things I think people don't realize when you talk about highly-recruited players, one of the things that makes him so special is he came here multiple times on Saturday Night Live and and was able to go out there and compete. And he's a guy that didn't have to go out there and run, and he wants to do every single drill and show everybody why he's so talented. Whether it's playing wideout or even going out there at DB or running the 40, he's the guy that wants to be involved in that, and so we're thrilled to have him in our program."
Moore will make his Oregon debut when the Ducks open up the 2025 regular season against Montana State on Aug. 30.
