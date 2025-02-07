Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson's NFL Draft stock is rising after an exciting Senior Bowl performance. Johnson overcame doubts about his smaller size by demonstrating separation and speed to NFL scouts. Johnson was picked as one of the 'biggest risers' on the Pro Football Focus big board.
Johnson now ranks at No. 88 on PFF's Big Board, which projects Johnson to be a "priority" day three NFL Draft selection.
The 5-foot-9,165-pound Johnson impressed at Senior Day by consistently dominating defensive backs and elite route running ability.
A good showing at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb 27-March 2 will allow him to build on a successful draft process. Johnson has turned heads of NFL general managers already based on what they saw from Johnson in Mobile, AL.
"Oregon WR Tez Johnson was 'very impressive' in Mobile, an NFL executive told me," FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz posted on Twitter/X. "Specifically highlighting the following traits: Smooth releases, crisp on breaks, 'explosiveness you’d have to game-plan for,' Don’t overthink it: 'He’s a dude.'"
Schultz added that the executive compared Johnson to Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2025.
The same comparison of Johnson to Dell was made by PFF. One of the most exciting rookies in 2023, Dell finished with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games... Not a bad comparison for the NFL-hopeful Johnson!
Of course, this will come to no surprise to Oregon fans who have witnessed Johnson shine for two seasons as a Duck.
Johnson's best game of the 2024 college football season came in Oregon's win over Penn State to claim the Big Ten Championship. Johnson caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP in the 45-37 win.
A recent NFL Draft profile on Johnson from Bleacher Report predicts him as a high-level backup/potential starter.
Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that his NFL goal is to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.
An Oregon fan-favorite, Johnson left the field for the final time as a Duck after Oregon lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21, in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.
The transfer from Troy took his time as he exited the Rose Bowl and greeted the Ducks fans who made the trip to Pasadena. Johnson gave away some of his gear to fans, as seen in the video below.
Johnson also waited for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to be finished with his ESPN interview after the game, so that he could congratulate him on the win.
Johnson finished the 2024 season with 898 receiving yards, 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nearly three full games due to injury, Johnson has was three receptions shy of breaking the Oregon single-season receptions record of 86... Which Johnson set in 2023.
Johnson has been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Nix's family when he was 15 years old. Reuniting in Denver coach Sean Payton’s fast-paced offense an intriguing possibility.
“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus before the 2024 season.
Now, the movie could come to life.