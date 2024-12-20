Rose Bowl Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes or Tennessee Volunteers
The Rose Bowl Game is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT on New Year's Day between the Oregon Ducks and the winner of Ohio State vs. Tennessee, and ticket prices are continuing to climb. "The Grandaddy of Them All," in Pasadena, California, is always one of the hottest tickets of the season, especially when the game is part of the College Football Playoff.
Currently, ticket prices for the Rose Bowl range anywhere between $347 and $2,635. The majority of tickets are closer to $400 for seats near the respective end zones and in the upper bowl of the stadium. The most expensive tickets are closer to the 50-yard line, located in the shaded area underneath the club seating, suites, and press box.
The weather in Pasadena is expected to be a comfortable 60 degrees with little to no chance of rain on New Year's Day, giving fans from both schools a chance to escape the winter with a trip to Southern California.
The Buckeyes and Volunteers are scheduled to face off in the first round of the CFP on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. Once Oregon's opponent is decided, the price of tickets is expected to increase.
Tickets to playoff games have been a topic of conversation since the bracket was released. Tennessee fans reportedly gained access to Ohio State's ticket allotment in the hopes of filling Ohio Stadium, commonly known as "The Shoe," with Tennessee Orange.
On the other side, the Oregon Ducks' allotment of tickets reportedly sold out in less than an hour because there was no limit placed on the number of seats a fan could buy. As a result, many are assuming that a large amount of tickets were bought with the intention of reselling and making a profit.
When Oregon was announced as one of the participants in the Rose Bowl, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the excitement of playing in Pasadena on New Year's Day.
"Being on this side of the country, this is a game you dream of the opportunity to coach in. This is one of the ones that I haven't gotten to do yet. It's certainly a thrill for me. Phil [Knight] has always told me his number one goal is 'Can we get to the Rose Bowl?' So, I'm extremely ecstatic that our team gets to be a part of such a historic game, the Granddaddy of Them All," said Lanning.
The winner of the Rose Bowl will compete in the semifinals of the CFP against either Clemson, Texas, or Arizona State.
