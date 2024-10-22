Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch, Matthew Bedford
For the first time since 2012, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks football team is at the top of the college football heap. With a home, Autzen Stadium matchup against No. 20 Illinois on Saturday, there’s a lot to prepare to keep the crown. However, Oregon Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning was very clear in his pregame weekly press conference how little he cares about that glowing AP Poll ranking and the media circus that comes with it.
“Who cares,” Lanning said.
What Duck fans should care about, however, is the status of some key athletes for this weeks’ contest. Against Purdue last week, defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive back Jahlil Florence, defensive back Dakoda Fields, defensive back Khamari Terrell, wide receiver Kyler Kasper, defensive back Zach Grisham, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, and defensive lineman My’Keil Garnder were all listed as “out.”
Lanning was directly asked about Ferguson, Burch, and Bedford in this weeks’ press conference to see if any of the currently injured athletes would be available for the Illinois game. Ferguson and Burch are the latest critical players and starters for the Ducks listed as out. Bedford has been out since the preseason.
“Wait as the season goes here and how the week goes to see where those guys are at and if they’re available for us this weekend," Lanning said.
Below are updates on each individual athlete Lanning was asked about and their injury status to this point.
Jordan Burch, Senior, Defensive End:
Burch suffered a no-contact, lower-body injury and was listed as “questionable” for the Ohio State game and "out" for the Purdue game.
After the Ohio State game, Lanning had this to say about Burch’s injury status:
"Yeah, again, continue to evaluate it for him," Lanning said. "We want to do what's best for him. You know, I do anticipate us being able to use Jordan again, but I don't know that that'll be this week. I don't know that it won't. So we'll just keep evaluating that and see what it looks like."
During the five games Burch has played in this season, he’s been instrumental for the defensive lines’ high performance. Burch has 19 tackles and five sacks recorded so far this season. His best performance was against Michigan State, with the senior picking up four total tackles (two were solo), and two and a half sacks.
Terrance Ferguson, Senior, Tight End:
Ferguson is the latest Duck on the injury list, Ferguson had to get his appendix removed earlier in the week before the Purdue game.
After the Purdue shutout, Lanning said this about Ferguson’s injury status:
"I think he'll be back relatively quick," Lanning said.
Ferguson is the go-to tight end for the Ducks this season. After his six accrued games, Ferguson has 321 yards off 20 receptions and is instrumental in moving the ball down the field during his own routes or blocking for others. Ferguson’s best game this season was the season opener against Idaho, where Ferguson picked up 87 yards off seven caught targets.
Matthew Bedford, Senior, Offensive Lineman:
Bedford has been hot and cold on whether or not he will hit the turf this season, but has missed all seven games so far. He’s been rehabilitating a right knee injury that was reaggravated during practice leading up the Oregon’s game against UCLA.
Before the UCLA game, Lanning had this to say about Bedford:
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford. "So, just trying to be aware of where he's at. If he's able to help us this week, we will. But always will put our players first and see where they're at in that process."
Bedford is a senior transfer from Indiana, who has yet to see a single regular season game for the Ducks. Bedford appeared in every game for Indiana’s 2023 season, starting eleven of twelve contests at right guard. He received high pass-block and offensive grades from Pro Football Focus throughout last years’ season and allowed one sack in 755 snaps.
The injury report for Oregon will be released two hours before kickoff against Illinois which is Saturday, October 26th at 12:30pm.
