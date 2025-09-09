Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Locks In For First Big Ten Game: Live Updates
EUGENE - The No. 4 Oregon Ducks’ national standing continues to rise after a dominant first two weeks to start the season.
The Ducks’ offense has looked sharp under the command of redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. Meanwhile, the defense is a well-oiled machine full of veteran starters.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is scheduled to address the media this evening ahead of the program’s first road game of 2025 against the Northwestern Wildcats.
PREVIEW:
Ducks Hard To Scout
Oregon has showcased its depth throughout the first two games of the season. Almost all of the Ducks’ running backs have played and contributed, while the wide receiver and defensive back positions also have started some young talents.
“It's hard to prepare for when you know that multiple guys can have success, multiple guys can score,” Lanning said after the win over Oklahoma State. “Again, the part that always makes me excited to see how the people on the sideline that weren't scoring, or the people that were in the game not scoring are the guys celebrating the hardest, right?”
“We want to celebrate good football. It's about the team,” Lanning continued. “I preach to our guys all week that our team is the secret sauce, the way that we're connected. And I think that showed up in this game.”
Notably, the running back room has been unpredictable with seven different players earning time in the backfield and four different running backs scoring touchdowns.
Lanning’s quarterbacks have plenty of different targets to throw the ball to as well, with four players recording receiving touchdowns.
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Gets Final Word in Mike Gundy Back and Forth
MORE: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Addresses Loss Against Oregon Ducks After NIL Remark
MORE: Multiple Oregon Ducks Score First Career Touchdowns In Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma State
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot Goes Viral For Trendy Costume, One Week After Head Mishap
MORE: Oregon Ducks Blast Mike Gundy’s Comments Inside Autzen Stadium As Fans React
First Road Start
Moore has been among the nation’s best quarterbacks to start the season. He threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 16-for-21 completion in three quarters against the Cowboys.
The Ducks’ quarterback is set to make his first start on the road at Northwestern on Saturday. His starting role is off to a flying beginning, also becoming the first Oregon quarterback since 2016 to throw three or more touchdowns in his starting debut for the program.
Moore has also showed off his ability to make deep plays down the field with three separate 40-plus yard touchdown passes through the first two weeks.
"Some of those we probably tabled because of the situation in the game last week,” Lanning said about his quarterback’s bombs against Oklahoma State. “We want to be a team that can beat you by air and by land. That showed up today. We have some real deep threats. We have good protection."
A matchup with the Wildcats will give Moore the opportunity to play outside of Autzen Stadium for the first time this season. Back when he was a true freshman for the UCLA Bruins in 2023, Moore became the first Bruin since 2012 to earn his first start at quarterback on the road and win the game.
In week 3, Moore will look to not only lead Oregon to victory on the road but also take down its first Big Ten opponent of the season.
This article will be updated live with Lanning’s press conference set for approximately 6:45 p.m. PT.