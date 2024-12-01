Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Previews Penn State: 'Not Comparable' To Other Opponents
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are the only team in college football to finish the regular season undefeated in 2024. However the Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) have bigger goals on the horizon.
In the words of Oregon coach Dan Lanning, "the season's not over yet."
The Ducks will face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Ducks clinched the spot in the title game in their first year in the Big Ten, an impressive feat. Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) clinched its spot with a 30-24 victory over Maryland on Saturday, paired with Ohio State losing to rival Michigan in upset fashion.
Oregon's path to the Big Ten title game has included impressive victories over then-No. 2 Ohio State, No.10 Boise State and then-No. 20 Illinois, while taking care of business against Idaho, UCLA, Michigan State and Maryland. The Ducks defeated rivals Oregon State and Washington in dominant fashion while traveling to face new Big Ten opponents at Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Is Penn State comparable to any of those 12 opponents?
"I think this team has it's own unique identity," Lanning said on Sunday. "They do some different things that we haven't seen so far this season. There's some stuff that's carryover, but I wouldn't compare them to anybody that we've played so far. Obviously, they play a physical brand of football. I think Coach Franklin does an elite job in all three phases. They're very detailed. I think that shows up."
Franklin is a 29-year football coaching veteran, taking over at Penn State in 2014. Franklin has led the Nittany Lions to immense success, finishing in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings in six of the last eight seasons. Franklin became the first African American head coach to win a Big Ten title after Penn State’s 2016 victory.
Similar to Lanning, Franklin has values he sticks to in order to create success: positive attitude, great work ethic, compete in everything you do and must be willing to sacrifice.
"Teams that play great special teams are usually really well coached," Lanning said of Franklin's Nittany Lions. "I think these guys play great special teams as well. I think you see... it all show up, you know, for these guys, but I wouldn't compare them to a team that we've played so far this season."
On the other hand, at age 38, Lanning has the attention of Franklin. In only three years, Lanning has led Oregon's program to one of its best in program history, with the potential to be the best ever.
The Ducks completed an undefeated, 12-0 regular season for only the second time in program history, joining the 2010 team. No Oregon football team has ever won the National Championship.
"An unbelievable opponent ... They've built that thing to compete at the highest level," Franklin said of Oregon. "They're committed to winning at the highest level and have been that way for a number of years now."
The winner between Oregon and Penn State will earn the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
