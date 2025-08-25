Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Thoughts On Punting Competition
The Oregon Ducks play in their season-opening game vs. Montana State in less than a week and have yet to a name a starter from one of the fiercest position battles throughout fall camp.
But, it's not at quarterback.
Over the offseason, the Ducks brought in Boise State transfer James Ferguson-Reynolds to push the incumbent starting punter Ross James for the starting gig. The two punters have been battling it out with no clear-cut No. 1 option breaking out yet.
Lanning's Thoughts On Punting Competition
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said during a media availability session earlier in fall camp that he's pleased with the way the position battle has gone.
“Great competition,” Dan Lanning said. “Both guys have done a really good job and have stepped up. I think our punt locations, which is as big of an issue as anything, has really stepped up. But both of them have had great kicks throughout scrimmage, throughout Fall Camp.”
Ferguson-Reynolds was rated as a three-star punter before signing with Boise State in 2022. He spent three seasons with the Broncos and broke out during his sophomore season in 2023. That year he was named as a first team All-Mountain West selection and was an All-American.
He started his third straight year for Boise State, a College Football Playoff team, this past season before entering the transfer portal in April and committing to Oregon less than a month later.
James enters his fourth season with Oregon after spending his freshman year at the junior college level. He is attempting to start for the third consecutive year for the Ducks. In 2023, James set the Oregon single-season program record of average yards per punt at 48.41 yards on 27 attempts. This past season, James was named as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
Regardless of who starts, the Ducks will be in good hands at punter as both players are experienced and talented.
Other Position Battles Ongoing
The hottest topic at Oregon this offseason has arguably been their quarterback battle. In one of the most-watched position battles in college football, Dante Moore and Austin Novosad has been duking it out for starting honors.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein raved about the quarterbacks during a media availability sessions in fall camp.
"Really competitive. Every single one of those kids comes in and works their tail off. And I know I've kept saying that, but it's a really healthy room. Guys are bought into the process. Guys are bought into each other. They're their biggest fans, but they're also competing," Stein said.
The Ducks have yet to name an official starter at quarterback, but with their showdown with Montana State on Aug. 30, Oregon doesn't have a whole lot more time to put the decision off.