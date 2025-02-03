Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Compared to Oregon Ducks 5-Star Dakorien Moore
As his freshman season creeps closer, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore continues to show why he could very well be the next big thing in college football. As a result, he's received some comparisons to Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith, who was the best freshman in the country this past season.
However, the comparisons for Moore are extending to the NFL even before he's played his first collegiate snap. In a recent post on X, Rivals brought up a new comparison for Moore: Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Moore has a high bar to reach if he's receiving St. Brown comparisons. The Lions star has been a key part of Detroit's resurgence over the past few seasons and has emerged as one of the league's top receivers.
St. Brown has reached at least 900 yards in all four of his NFL seasons, highlighted by a career-best 1,515-yard regular-season finish in 2023.
As for Moore, the hype surrounding his arrival to Eugene next season has grown even more in recent weeks. He won MVP at the Under Armour All-American Game last month before going viral a few weeks later at the Polynesian Bowl after making a wild one-handed catch in traffic late in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
It's no wonder Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke so highly of Moore after he officially signed with the Ducks in December as one of the highlights of the program's 2025 recruiting class.
"Dakorien is a guy that I love to be able to talk about," Lanning said of Moore after early signing day. "One of the things I think people don't realize when you talk about highly-recruited players, one of the things that makes him so special is he came here multiple times on Saturday Night Live and and was able to go out there and compete. And he's a guy that didn't have to go out there and run, and he wants to do every single drill and show everybody why he's so talented. Whether it's playing wideout or even going out there at DB or running the 40, he's the guy that wants to be involved in that, and so we're thrilled to have him in our program."
Moore will make his highly-anticipated Oregon debut when the Ducks host Montana State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
