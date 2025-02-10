Why Dallas Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Will Benefit From Junior Adams Hire
The Dallas Cowboys hired Junior Adams as wide receivers coach for new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first staff. Adams inherits a Cowboys receiver room that includes star CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin.
Lamb has made four consecutive NFL Pro Bowls, which are the second-most by a Cowboys wide receiver all-time, trailing only Michael Irvin (five Pro Bowls).
How will Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb benefit from working with Adams, who previously served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Oregon Ducks? Adams will be coaching in the NFL for the first time but has notably helped develop elite NFL talent like Los Angeles' Rams receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Tampa ay Bucaneers receiver Jalen McMillan, and Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze.
Super Bowl LVI MVP Kupp, who was recruited and mentored by Adams, gives him credit as his greatest coach.
"I have had a lot of coaches throughout my career as a football player," Kupp said. "None have had a greater impact on me than Coach Adams. His ability to coach the wide receiver position is unmatched due to his knowledge of the game as a whole, as well as ability to maximize the potential of every one of his players physically and mentally. The best there is."
Powerful words from Kupp, and great insight into Lamb's potential for growth under Adams.
In 2024, Lamb finished with 101 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Lamb missed the final two regular season games due to a suffered a sprained AC joint. At the time he was shut down, Lamb ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards and was tied for second in receptions.
Lamb is expected to make a full recovery and be 100 percent for next season. His teammate Micah Parsons spoke to Lamb's ability to shine amid quarterback changes in 2024.
"I think for CeeDee, what's so impressive is he might be the best player I've seen with my own eyes," Parsons said. "Man, he just loves the game of football. Like I don't think anybody should ever question how much CeeDee brings to the team."
"He's QB-proof," Parsons continued. "I've seen him get 1,000 [yards] with Andy Dalton. I've seen him get 1,000 with Dak Prescott. I seen him get 1,000 with Cooper Rush. You give grace to all these other wide receivers and say, 'Oh, they're not producing because they don't got their quarterback,' but CeeDee showing time and time again he can do it with anyone throwing him the rock."
Lamb has already etched his name in Dallas history books, and a healthy 2025 season for him and quarterback Dak Prescott, plus a new offensive mind to learn from can only benefit him. Lamb's 496 career catches rank fourth in Dallas history behind only Jason Witten, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
The Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs as Prescott played in only eight games after suffering a partial hamstring avulsion.
Yet with all the injuries, Dallas finished No. 11 in the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,092. There is potential for an explosive offense in 2025 with many new pieces.
Since parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have since added a new offensive coordinator (Klayton Adams) and defensive coordinator (Matt Eberflus) to highlight the staff changes under Schottenheimer.
Oregon and coach Dan Lanning will now face the task of replacing Adams. An internal hire is an intriguing options with Ra'Shaad Samples, Oregon Ducks running backs coach, who was previously wide receivers' coach and passing game coordinator with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Adams evaluated the Oregon receiver room while also offering up some major praise for Lanning.
“Dan Lanning has been a really big help for those guys," Adams said. "Being a defensive-minded head coach and being a defensive coordinator in his career. He comes and sits in the wide receiver meetings. You'll see the guys go sit next to him at times and ask him a question which I think is really good, or he'll take over the floor and start coaching on the defense with what we're seeing and it's been really helpful for us."
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks