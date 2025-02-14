Texas Longhorns To Hire Running Backs Coach Ra'Shaad Samples From Oregon Ducks?
The Texas Longhorns lost a major piece of their coaching staff Thursday with the departure of running backs coach Tashard Choice, who is heading to the NFL to join the Detroit Lions in the same role.
But as a result, the Oregon Ducks could be in danger of losing one of their top assistants as well in a domino effect of coaching changes.
According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Oregon assistant head coach and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples could be a name to watch to replace Choice at Texas.
"Keep an eye on Samples coming home to Texas," Hill Jr. tweeted.
The Lone Star State-level connections are already there for Samples, a Dallas native. He previously served as an assistant wide receivers coach at Texas under Tom Herman in 2018 before moving on to SMU. In fact, his first coaching job outside of the state was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
But it all began in Houston for Samples, where he played collegiately as a receiver for the Cougars at UH. He started his coaching career in 2016 as a student assistant for Houston before things took off.
If he does end up at Texas, Samples has some big shoes to fill. Choice had established himself as one of the best running back coaches in the country during his time with the Longhorns, sending multiple running backs to the NFL in recent years, including Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers) and Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars).
Prior to his arrival at Oregon last offseason, Samples was Arizona State's wide receivers coach in 2023. He's only been in Eugene for one season but his impact has been felt in the program. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning previously praised Samples for his role in recruiting five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who will be making his freshman debut next season. Samples' father, Reginald Samples, is the head coach at Duncanville and has coached Moore over the past few seasons.
"Obviously, Ra'Shaad was a huge, a huge part of that," Lanning said. "But, you know, there's so many unsung heroes. You know, whether that's Junior or how many people really contribute to his success, Will, I mean, this was a team recruitment for sure."
"Ra'Shaad's relationship there was certainly a benefit," Lanning continued. "But Kori wanted to be a part of something special here. And kind of like I said, unbelievable family, unbelievable athlete. I love his competitive nature; how much he wants to go out there and get better. Love the kid so really excited that he's a part of it."
The Ducks will open up the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30.